AUL: Honours shared in difficult conditions between Richmond and Cathedral Celtic

Richmond 0 Cathedral Celtic 0

BOTH sides failed to break the deadlock as Richmond and Cathedral Celtic ground out a 0-0 draw in their League 1 encounter at Killeady.

Because of the difficult conditions, it was really a tough challenge for both sides to settle it down and play any kind of football so, as a result, the action over 90 minutes became very much a dogfight.

Despite the heavy ground conditions, both sides started with a spring to their step and after Luka Rickard’s had too much on his pass for the available David Lehane, a long kick-out reached Cathedral’s John Corcoran, but the striker hooked over.

And when Cian Madden found a way through, a last-ditch tackle from Ian Harris saved the day.

Then, when Darren Horgan swung a tempting ball into the box which was just too high for John Corcoran, it landed for the unmarked Derek Heaphy who lifted his effort over.

Colm McManaman made good progress down the flank before whipping in a low cross — intended for the available Cian Madden, but Cashkull was quickly off his line to make an important interception.

Michael Peters controlled on the right before crossing for Corcoran, but a bobble ensured the Cathedral striker would not get a clean shot away.

A good chance though followed for Richmond when Luke Rickard threaded a measure ball through for Billy Carberry, but he was denied by the quick-thinking Jordon O’Connor who came off his line to make a huge block and when it broke for Luke Rickard, he failed to direct his effort into the unprotected target.

A nice passage of play ensued from Richmond when David Lehane found Billy Carberry who helped on to Conor Walsh and when he knocked it back for Derek O’Leary, he drilled over from the edge of the box.

Luke Rickard won good possession around the centre and after advancing, he pulled the trigger, but his effort cleared the bar.

When play shifted to the other end, Cian Madden was accorded some space, but failed to keep his shot on target.

Richmond certainly came close to breaking the ice when David Lehane knocked it back for the available Luke Rickard who was unlucky to see his stinging effort whistled inches wide — shortly before the break.

Richmond threatened early on in the second period when Lehane fed Derek O’Leary who worked a neat ball through for Billy Carberry, but an important intervention by Cathedral’s Robbie Rourke ensured no further threat on goal would occur.

In similar circumstances at the other end, Richmond’s Liam Hayes produced a top-drawer save to deny David Lehane a passage through on goal.

And when Darren Heaphy hooked one on for Derek Heaphy, his attempt at an overhead kick failed to materialise.

Richmond came so close to breaking the ice after that when a ball that came off Derek O’Leary’s head arrived at the feet of Darra Cronin, but his attempted poke to reach the far corner was foiled by the butt of the upright before being cleared.

Both sides were really going for it now and it was Robbie Rourke who found a way through, but Cashkull was so quick off his line to smother the danger.

Then, when Cian Madden played it on for John Corcoran, his low effort was gathered comfortably by the Richmond keeper.

Rourke won good possession before skipping past one tackle to crack a decent effort over.

Then, Dara Cronin’s turn and strike on goal was comfortably dealt with by O’Connor.

A good chance fell for Cathedral when Cian Madden found John Corcoran in a favourable position, but an excellent tackle from Aaron Kavanagh aborted a certain goal-scoring opportunity before referee Mossie Coughlan brought an end to the contest.

RICHMOND: Ruscan Cashkull, Aaron Kavanagh, Liam Duff, Fionnan Cremin, Liam Hayes, Ian Harris, Billy Carberry, Derek O’Leary, Luke Rickard, Conor Walsh, David Lehane.

Subs: Cian Rickard for Conor Walsh (55), Dara Cronin for Billy Carberry (65), Michael Quinn for Luke Rickard (85).

CELTIC: Jordon O’Connor, Darren Horgan, Colm McManamon, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Johnny O’Sullivan, Cian Madden, Darren Heaphy, Derek Heaphy, John Corcoran and Michael Peters.

Subs: Josh Tawadros for Johnny O’Sullivan, Seb Donovan for Michael Peters (60).

Referee: Mossie Coughlan