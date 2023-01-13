Cork hurlers likely to rotate again for visit of Limerick to Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK manager Pat Ryan is expected to shuffle his pack when All-Ireland champions Limerick visit Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday (2pm) for the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League.

In the opening MHL victory away to Kerry on Thursday of last week and the win against UCC in the Canon O’Brien Cup last Tuesday, the Rebels gave starts to a total of 24 different players, while 11 more saw action as substitutes – only team captain Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) in the full-back line, half-backs Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Robert Downey, midfielder Sam Quirke (Midleton) and attackers Conor Lehane (Midleton) and Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) were in the starting 15 for both matches.

Another win for Cork would ensure top spot in Group B and a place in the final of the competition on Sunday, January 22.

Ryan and his management team are currently working from a panel of more than 40 players, with some U20s involved while there is also the extra consideration of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup, which begins next week – 22 of the squad are likely to feature with their college sides across the Fitz and freshers competitions.

The dual commitments meant that the Cork selectors were able to evaluate some of the UCC team as well as their own side at the Mardyke on Tuesday night. The college side featured Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) and Shane Barrett (Blarney), all of whom had appeared for Cork against Kerry, while Newtownshandrum’s Cormac O’Brien was also in red and black but could be in red and white tomorrow.

First-choice goalkeeper Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) has yet to feature, with the netminding duties given to his brother Ger and Blackrock custodian Gavin Connolly, brother of attacker Alan.

Patrick Horgan was named as a sub in Tralee but didn’t feature while Tim O’Mahony, Robbie O’Flynn, Jack O’Connor and Ger Millerick are other notable names from last year’s championship squad that have yet to see action in the nascent stages of 2023.

INJURIES

While former captain Mark Coleman (Blarney) and Connolly (Blackrock) had been ruled out for the entirety of the Allianz Hurling League, Cork have a few other shorter-term injuries too.

Another former skipper, Séamus Harnedy of St Ita’s, and St Finbarr’s Damien Cahalane are almost back to full fitness having had niggles before Christmas while Shane Kingston (Douglas) and Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) were both forced off in the second half of the Kerry game with hamstring problems. Darragh Fitzgibbon of Charleville is also enduring a few weeks on the sideline after he injured his shoulder in a challenge match against UCC in Blackrock a fortnight ago.

The game will be Limerick’s first of 2023, with the Shannonsiders taking on Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Tuesday night at 7pm.

If Cork win, then that clash on Tuesday will merely determine second place in the group. However, a Limerick triumph on the Boreenmanna Road would allow them to advance to the final with a win in Kerry.