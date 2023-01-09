Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 08:25

Lord Mayor honours Cork teens who took part in International Children's Games

Delegation of soccer, basketball, climbing and table tennis players travelled to Coventry last summer
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde held a reception for young Cork athletes who represented Cork in Coventry during the summer at the World Children's Games. Picture: Brian Lougheed

THE CORK teenagers who represented Rebel county at the International Children's Games last summer were honoured by Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde recently.

The Leesiders competed in soccer, basketball, climbing and table tennis at the prestigious event which saw 80 towns and cities, representing 32 countries, flock to England for the competition which has been running for 54 years. 

This was Cork's first time sending a delegation and the opportunity for Cork City Council arose as the city is twinned with Coventry, who also staged the games in 2005.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde visited Coventry last summer and paid tribute to the players and their families for embracing the occasion and those who facilitated the trip.

"You all showed Cork in the best possible light, not just during the games themselves but also at the opening and closing ceremonies and with how you all behaved and interacted with all the other participants and countries. It was a showcase for Cork and Ireland and it was a highlight for all those involved, which they will treasure for a long time."

Cork City Council's Laura Coady and Emmet O'Callaghan, and James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership, had vital roles in overseeing the successful stint in Coventry, and Cork will look to regularly compete in the International Children's Games over the coming years.

SOCCER:

Keelyn Hegarty, Lucy O’Sullivan, Roisin McGonigle Walsh, Andrea Toye, Aoibhe Linehan, Lola Curham, Aine Crowe and Holly Fitzpatrick. 

Coach: Barbara O’Connell.

TABLE TENNIS: 

Megan O’Brien and Alex Healy. 

Coach: Philip Shaw.

BASKETBALL:

Justin Raheem, Dylan O’Rourke, Tadhg Murphy and Daniel Burke. 

Coach: Paul O’Brien.

CLIMBING:

Sean Henchion, Tara Henchion, Ailbhe Desmond and Jack Murray. 

Coach: Finbarr Desmond.

