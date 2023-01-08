Cork Darts: Ciarán Teehan and Jason O’Donovan are tops at Glen Rovers

THE Cork Darts Organisation New Year Doubles Championship, sponsored by Fosters, was back in play for the first time since Christmas 2019 and it also boasted a new venue in Glen Rovers social club.

With three competitions to be run on the day it was all hands to the wheel as there was a youths singles competition along with an adult doubles championship and also a plate event which catered for preliminary and first round losers in the adult doubles championship.

Forty pairs were entered into the doubles championship and after some really tight games which were played over the best of five legs it was down to the quarterfinals.

Damien O’Driscoll and Kevin McDonnell representing Quinlans overcame the challenge of the Riverstown Inn pairing of brothers Vince and Eddie Moynihan while David O’Donovan and Dean Forde representing the Groves were better than the Gallows pairing of Thomas Moloney and Andrew Fehilly.

Ciarán Teehan and Jason O’Donovan got the better of brothers Gavin and Robert O’Connor with the remaining semi-final spot going to Mick Bevan and Johnny Kelleher from the Muskerry Arms in their defeat of the Cow partnership of Paddy Murphy and Stephen Kearney.

The resulting semi-finals saw wins for O’Driscoll and McDonnell over O’Donovan and Forde while Teehan and O’Donovan proved better than Bevan and Kelleher.

The final was played over the best of nine legs and it was the Quinlans pairing who had the best of the darts in the first three legs that they claimed to put themselves in a very strong position at 3-0 ahead.

Teehan and O’Donovan rallied to then close out the following two legs to leave themselves just the one leg behind at 3-2 but O’Driscoll and McDonnell soon made it 4-2 as they took the sixth leg to put themselves within just one leg of the overall win.

However the Quinlans pairing would never get the chance as the Teehan and O’Donovan partnership went on to claim the remaining three legs with some blistering scoring and finishing to take the Fosters doubles championship on a 5-4 scoreline.

Plate winners were, Eric O’Donoghue and Declan Gostl with runners-up Sean Downey and Trevor Keating.

Fixtures

CDO Premier Trophy Section 1: Groves 2 v Riverstown Inn, Quinlans 2 v Cow, Joshua Tree bye.

CDO Division 1 Trophy Section 1: River Lane v Joshua Tree, Old Reliable v D’Anglers, Gallows 1 bye. Section 2: Local v Gallows 2, O’Cionnaighs v Residence, Aunties bye, CDO Division 2 trophy section 1: Tower v Local, Glenryan 1 v Red Cove Inn, Joshua Tree bye. Section 2: Gallows v Carrigaline GAA, Maple Leaf v Hennessys, Glenryan 2 bye.

CDO Division 3: Residence v Muskerry Arms, Ma Dulleas v River Lane, Jack Fords v Cotton Ball.