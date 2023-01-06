Drummond returns to Neptune Stadium with the Rebel Wheelers

IT will be a big day tomorrow for Cork side Rebel Wheelers when the play the first semi-final of the IWA National Cup where they will play the winners of last night’s quarter final between Southeast Swifts or the Kingdom Wheelblasters.

The Neptune stadium will be the venue (10am) for this game and it will be a nostalgic one for the former Neptune star Adam Drummond who will be on the court where he tasted many glory years.

Sadly Adam had a lifechanging accident in 2021 and is now confined to a wheelchair but reports from the Rebel Wheelers camp he has given them a huge lift both on and off court.

This season Alan Dineen has been given the job of leading the Rebel Wheelers who are trying to complete a fourth consecutive win in this prestigious win.

Dineen said: “This season we have split the squad into two teams where the second string are our development side and to be honest it’s been a huge success.”

The number one team are presently unbeaten and coach Dineen is confident they can push on for the remainder of this championship.

Dineen added: “We have already won all our league games and I must add that Adam Drummond has been a breath of fresh air to all our squad.” Looking at the Wheelers team they have some quality players in Conor Coughlan, Derek Hegarty, Jack Field and Dylan McCarthy to name a few and in the last three years they have dominated this championship with some stirring displays particularly in finals.

Such is the quality that Rebel Wheelers possess coach Dineen can rotate players like Darren O’Regan as he is spoiled for choice with the strength in depth he possesses.

Preparing in a professional manner is key to success according to Dineen.

“We train two nights and on a Sunday morning and the lads are very committed to the cause as we firmly believe what you put in on the training court shows when the championship games are played.”

The Rebel Wheelers club is full of committed volunteers and according to coach Dineen the show couldn’t happen without these people.

“We have an incredible team of volunteers in our club as these people work like trojans behind the scenes to ensure we have the funding to help us travel around the country for games.

“I think when the players go on court they show that appreciation and respect to all these unsung heroes as there is a fantastic camaraderie embedded in our club.”

Tomorrow’s game will be interesting as the Wheelers are setting their sights on winning the title for the fourth consecutive year and who would bet against them with the positivity coming out of their club.