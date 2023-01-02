Cork Darts: Treble success for the Gallows

THE Gallows on Bandon Road pulled off a very unique treble in the run-up to the pre-Christmas break when they came away from the three finals played after they scored with wins in all three competitions.

Success came to the Southside venue through wins in the men’s Fosters First Division in which the Gallows had their first and second squads in the final against each other and also had success in the men’s Fosters Second Division which they also won.

And not to be outdone the Gallows ladies came through to take the Ma Dulleas sponsored B division trophy as they brought a fantastic week of darts throwing to a close in the run-in to the Christmas break.

In the men’s Fosters First Division league semi-finals, which were played at the Glenryan Tavern, Gallows 1 defeated the River Lane in their semi-final 3-0. The Gallows second team were 3-1 winners over the Local 1 with the subsequent final resulting in a 3-1 win for the Gallows 1.

The Local on Military Hill was the venue for the Fosters Second Division semi-finals and final and here the Gallows number three side overcame the Local 3-2 in their semi-final.

The Carrigaline GAA team sealed their final place with a 3-0 win over the Joshua Tree with the Gallows 3 going on to claim the title with a 3-0 success over the GAA club in the final.

Ma Dulleas played host to the ladies in their B Division finals night, and the Red Cove Inn scored a repeat of their recent win in the Red Cove Inn B league final as they overcame the Glenryan Tavern.

The other semi-final saw the Gallows defeat Ma Dulleas and then went on to claim the Ladies B Division title as they scored a 3-1 win against the Red Cove Inn and capture a fantastic treble of titles for their home Bar on Bandon Road.

Cork Darts: The three teams representing the Gallows Bar on Bandon Road who were unique winners in the three CDO competitions, the men’s First and Second Division and the ladies B Division. Picture: Dave Cremin.

Monday next will see a return to action on the oche after the Christmas break in team darts with the playing of the CDO trophies across all four divisions.

Fixtures

CDO Premier Cup Section 1: Groves 2 v Riverstown Inn, Quinlans 2 v Cow, Joshua Tree bye.

CDO Division 1 Cup section 1: River Lane v Joshua Tree, Old Reliable v D’Anglers, Gallows 1 bye.

Section 2: Local v Gallows 2, O’Cionnaighs v Residence, Aunties bye.

CDO Division 2 Cup section 1: Tower v Local, Glenryan 1 v Red Cove Inn, Joshua Tree bye.

Section 2: Gallows v Carrigaline GAA, Maple Leaf v Hennessys, Glenryan 2 bye.

CDO Division 3: Residence v Muskerry Arms, Ma Dulleas v River Lane, Jack Fords v Cotton Ball.