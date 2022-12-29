Legend of Jimmy Barry Murphy lives on into 2023

LAST weekend was the first of its kind in 2022: without a GAA match of significance.

Don’t tell anybody but the column felt it was all the poorer for that fact. I am aware, that this time of year is a favourite for so many but just let’s say from this vantage point, the view in the rearview mirror is quite a pleasant one.

Without action to fill the blank spaces improvisation takes hold. We could talk to you about the fact that David Clifford, who has experienced a year like no other Gaelic games practitioner in the past 130 years, didn’t receive the gong of RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

Then again, having some experience of what goes on in the background of some of these adjudication sessions, I am never too surprised as to what name appears on the sheet of paper when it emerges from the gold-plated envelope.

Could I put forward the theory that Clifford being pipped by Katie Taylor may have benefited the West Cork rowers?

You don’t have to visit here to be reminded of the role that gender equality plays in our everyday lives. Many would be of the opinion, that the nation's soccer ladies in their historic achievement of qualifying for the World Cup should have gotten the nod for Team of the Year.

Instead, it went to our World Rowing gold medalists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy. Just thinking that if Daithí from Fossa had received the ultimate accolade would the two boys have been chosen?

One aspect of the awards that also had me in pensive mode was the selection of Jimmy Barry Murphy as the Hall of Fame winner. I just wonder could 2022 be described as the second coming of the mighty JBM?

Cork manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy speaks to his team in 2015. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Those of a certain vintage remember the talented Barrs man as a dual in the crown. With the county senior footballers, from 1973-1980, he won two Munster and one All Ireland title, while his decade 1975-1986 with hurlers was a little more bountiful, 10 Munster and five All-Ireland senior championships.

He also has seven All-Stars, two football and five hurling. While these few lines are not meant to include all the achievements of this most talented individual, we should probably also mention his senior harvest with St Finbarr's: 10 county championships, three football and seven hurling. Five Munsters, two football and three hurling and four All-Irelands, split evenly between both codes.

The above statistics impressive and all as they are don’t properly reflect the contribution JBM made to Gaelic games.

His individualistic flamboyant style during his golden period undoubtedly inspired a legion of young children to peruse Gaelic games as a pathway of sporting choice.

Today, Daithí from Fossa is doing likewise.

The so-called second coming could be said to have begun when Roy Keane during one of his punditry sessions on Sky declared that JBM was one of his favourite sportspeople. For a newer generation, it probably caused them to shine a light on his remarkable career.

I can’t say, that I know this special Corkman on a personal basis but any profile of him, introduces you not only to his amazing sporting exploits but also to his most humble persona.

In the build-up to the 2022 county hurling final, acclaimed journalist, Therese O’Callaghan of this parish and the crowd next door interviewed the main man for a video basically about his playing career, time and time again during the said interview, JBM kept deflecting attention away from himself and his amazing career. So we will forgive the RTÉ judges for their Clifford omission in return for their acknowledgement of a Leeside Legend, the one and only JBM.

FOOTBALL PROMISE

The temptation for some at this time is to embark on a journey of reflection as to what the year that is preparing for the exit stage left added to the memory stick. But it was a wee statistic from the days when the bearded one was on pressie wrapping duty that left a positive imprint.

On a number of occasions over the past number of years, we may have annoyed you by harping on about the lack of major indicators which would suggest that sometime in the future, the Cork footballers would enter a Munster championship dressing room against the beloved neighbours with a kit-bag carrying expectation rather than hope.

Lack of success at Corn Uí Mhuirí level is one such indicator, we have to go back to 2011 for the last Rebel victory when Coláiste Chríost Rí brought home the laurels. Rochestown in 2015 were the last Cork team to feature in a final, where they were awarded the runners-up medals against PS Chorca Dhuibhne.

It is all of 25 years ago since Coláiste An Spioraid Naoimh and Críost Rí served up an all-Cork final. January may provide a chink of hope. The quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 18, which for the first time in quite a while will feature five Cork runners going to post.

A: St. Francis College Rochestown v St Flannan's, Ennis; B: CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS; C: Hamilton High School, Bandon V St Brendan's, Killarney; D: Clonakilty CC v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee. The semi-finals are pencilled in for Saturday, January 19 with the final scheduled for Saturday, February 11.

Can we hope for at least one Cork school to reach the final? I would like to think so!

The best of good wishes to all for 2023.