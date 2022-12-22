Passage West honour their GAA stars of the future

Cork hurler Robbie O’Flynn was the guest of honour as Passage West GAA Club’s juvenile section recently marked the end of a very successful year.

The hall at Star of the Sea Primary School, adjacent to the GAA club, was the venue for the end-of-year medal presentation. With the club going from strength to strength in recent years at adult level – winning the Seandún JAHC for the first time ever in 2021 – there has been parallel under-age progress and this was the biggest such ceremony the club has ever held.

Passage underage captains Cian Barry, Phillip Heavey, Seán Coughlan, Callum Griffin and Jack Barry with club captain Ronan Harrington (left) and Erin's Own and Cork hurler Robbie O'Flynn.

There were medals to be presented to a large number of teams, from U12 up to U17. O’Flynn, so impressive with Cork and Erin’s Own in 2022 – earning a spot on the Reardens All-Star hurling team – did the honours as he very kindly gave of his time to come down and present medals to the players, along with club hurling captain Ronan Harrington.

HIGHLIGHTS

In a year of many highlights for the club at juvenile level, the achievement of the U14 boys in achieving a hurling and football championship double stood out. Medals were presented to U12 boys, U13 boys, U14 boys, U15 girls, U15 boys, and U17 (minor)1 boys.

Passage U14 hurling and football teams, winners of a Mid Division 2 Championship double.

With the playing numbers increasing every year, the club is continuing to improve its facilities as it grows.

Passage U15 ladies football team, the Mid Cork Féile Winners

The new main pitch was opened in May 2022, the hurling wall facility has been improved and there is a major clubhouse extension project currently underway. In addition, the community walkway around the main pitch is to be completed in 2023. Last year, the continued advances made by the club were chronicled in the updated history book, Glór an Pasáiste, an aggregation of great work by Seán Geary, Matt Ahern, Tommy Lester, Paddy O’Mahony and John O’Connor.

Passage U13 football team, the Mid Division 3 Football League winners.

To help keep everything moving forward, in the lead-up to Christmas the club will be making contact with its wide base of members and parents of all ages to help out with the running of the club in 2023.

Passage U17 hurling and football teams, winners of the Mid/South Division 3 Hurling League and Mid South Division 2 Football Championship Shield.

Simply giving one hour a week in a role would hugely benefit the smooth running of what is a very progressive club.

Passage U15 football team, Feile Mid Division 2 winners.

The club would like to wish everyone associated with it a very happy and safe Christmas and new year.