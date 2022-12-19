Draghunting season in review: Sport retains its popularity in Cork

Indeed, let's salute the feat of the John O’Callaghan trained Authority who trailed leader Slievemish Spring by a monstrous 32 points which in turn meant he would have to win the final four draghunts of the season to tie for the title.
International day is always a special one and the west Cork venue of Grange hosted it with another good day’s sport.
In good open country the title went to Griffin United as the father and son training partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan celebrated in style after witnessing their young hound Sean T give an exhibition of running. The Gerry Murphy IHT-trained Diamond finished runner-up ahead of Sally’s Girl of Northern Hunt.