Macroom native Cormac Buckley excited to help Kerry FC move into League of Ireland

BETWEEN playing at League Of Ireland level with Kerry FC and also providing one on one coaching sessions through Mid Cork Coaching, the game of football plays a big role in the life of Macroom native Cormac Buckley.

Mid Cork Coaching specialise in one on one coaching and group sessions. Other coaches involved with Mid Cork Coaching include Irish amateur international Luke Casey, a talented player who also helped Rockmount to FAI Intermediate Cup glory. Peter Murphy, currently a coach with the FAI, is someone who has been with Cobh Ramblers FC and Cork City FC as a goalkeeping coach.

“Basically it is a coaching clinic. We do everything from one on one sessions, to group sessions, to team sessions,” Buckley describes.

“It is just to give kids a bit more confidence when they go back playing with their clubs. So that is a lot of the reason why they come.

“Recently we are doing coaches clinics, so you are teaching new coaches how to just have the basics of taking a new group.

“I did my UEFA C Licence this year. I was involved with Cobh’s U17s helping Dean Buckley out, he asked me last year.

“So I enjoy it. I have coached with Macroom as well before. Mixing between the one on ones and the team sessions, I like that side of the game.

“It is interesting and you get a different perspective from playing, which actually helps my playing as well I suppose.”

Macroom's Cormac Buckley.

On top of coaching, Buckley has been playing at League Of Ireland level for the last number of years, including a number of campaigns in the underage section at Cobh Ramblers.

The Macroom man, who also works as a personal trainer in Motivated Fitness in Cork, is ambitious and determined to play at as high a level as possible over the coming months and years ahead. Buckley spent the past season playing for Kerry FC U19s, with his manager former Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Billy Dennehy.

“I have really enjoyed it. I went back to Kerry as an overage player this year. It is a very good level and the coaches are brilliant. I love it now so far anyway.

When I was growing up I went into Turner's Cross and watched Cork City games. Billy Dennehy was a player that I would have probably liked the most.

“Watching Billy in Turner’s Cross and then he asked me to come back to Kerry and he was my manager.

“But he is brilliant. I can’t say a bad word about him. Billy has been brilliant to me. He is a brilliant coach and I am happy out.”

EXCITEMENT

2023 will indeed see Kerry FC join the senior League Of Ireland ranks and ply their trade in the First Division. They will play their home matches at Tralee’s Mounthawk Park.

From playing this term with the Kerry U19s, Buckley has a good sense of the excitement ahead of first team League Of Ireland Football coming to the Kingdom.

“Massive there is a huge bit of excitement as you would expect.

“It is a thing that probably should have been there years ago. Kerry always have a big support even in other sports. I am looking forward to that and the big games and stuff like that.

“I think Kerry are going to do really well and they will surprise a lot of people. But it is great for the League as well, another Munster team. So it is a very good thing.”

Kerry FC will bring League Of Ireland football to a new county in 2023 for the first time.

In a statement, the club said: “Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that it has been successful in its application to secure an SSE Airtricity First Division licence for the 2023 League of Ireland Season.

“It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the kingdom of Kerry.

“We are at a new dawn and have never been as excited to begin this journey. It has been a little over 20 years since Kerry first played on the national stage at the U21 level versus Waterford United under the lights at Mounthawk Park, and we are very much looking forward to bringing those Friday night lights back for the players and community.”