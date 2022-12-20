GAA season in review: Kilmurry and Ballinora landed the big prizes in Muskerry

ANOTHER Muskerry GAA championship has come to a conclusion and after an exciting campaign, it was the starting favourites in the two junior A championships that were the last ones standing.

In the JAFC, Kilmurry were favourites before a ball was kicked, but last year’s winners Aghinagh, Canovee, Inniscarra, and second strings Ballincollig and Éire Óg, were also expected to be at the business end of the campaign.

There was huge incentive for all of the teams, as the club that lifted the divisional JAFC title would be promoted to the new Premier Junior grade.

In the end, it was Kilmurry who lifted the title for the first time since 2017, beating Aghinagh in Coachford, 3-10 to 1-8. The team in green and yellow were a determined side from the outset, Kilmurry lost to Aghinagh in the 2021 quarter-final after penalties, and it very much rankled with them during the off-season.

Kilmurry defeated Éire Óg’s second team in the quarter-final, 0-11 to 0-4. Inniscarra were motoring well and put Kilmichael to the sword in the last eight, 3-18 to 0-9.

A young Canovee team, inspired by hat-trick hero James Moynihan, defeated Grenagh 3-8 to 0-6 to advance to the semi-final. Aghinagh showed character to come through the quarter-final tie with Ballincollig, a strong finish helped them to a 3-11 to 1-15 win.

Moving to the semi-finals, reigning champions Aghinagh maintained composure to overcome a strong Inniscarra outfit, a late Adam O’Leary goal helping the Rusheen outfit to a 1-13 to 1-11 win. In the other last-four clash, rivals Kilmurry and Canovee came together, with Kilmurry just that bit better than their old foes in a 1-13 to 1-10 victory.

It was set up for a fascinating final, with a huge prize on offer. Kilmurry were the better team from start to finish, as they won by eight points, 3-10 to 1-8. Kilmurry had the Muskerry trophy and promotion in the bag, and they would go on and claim County honours, beating Cobh in the final, 1-12 to 0-8.

The Muskerry junior B football title went the way of Blarney’s first team, who overcame Inniscarra’s second team, 3-10 to 0-4. Blarney would go on and win the County, beating Fr O’Neill’s in a cracking final, 4-6 to 2-11.

Aghinagh’s second team won divisional honours, beating Donoughmore’s reserves in the C final, 0-13 to 2-6.

HURLING

In the Muskerry JAHC, Ballinora won a second-successive title beating Grenagh in the final, 0-16 to 0-11. Ballinora would have been favourites from the start, and justified their tag. The team in red and green lost to Erin’s Own’s second team (the eventual winners) in the County semi-final, 1-20 to 3-9. Grenagh were expected to be in contention for Muskerry honours in 2022, while the likes of second teams Inniscarra, Éire Óg, and Blarney were fancied to go deep into the campaign.

At the quarter-final stage, Inniscarra impressively defeated Kilmichael, 1-20 to 0-14, Éire Óg had a gritty win over Blarney, 1-15 to 2-10, to book a last four spot. Ballinora received a bye into the semi-final, and they put in a statement win against Inniscarra, 4-14 to 2-9. In the other last four game, Grenagh, who also received a bye into the semi-final, edged past Éire Óg, 1-16 to 1-11. Ballinora had that extra bit of quality in the decider against Grenagh played in Ovens, they led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time, and hit four of the last six points to prevail by five points, 0-16 to 0-11.

Meanwhile, the Muskerry junior B hurling crown was won by Inniscarra’s third team, who defeated Blarney’s third string, 1-10 to 1-7 in the final.

U21

At U21 level, Ballincollig beat near neighbours Éire Óg in the A football final, 2-5 to 0-8. In the B grade, Canovee got the better of Naomh Abán, 2-15 to 2-11, while at C level, Kilmurry had too much for Macroom , 1-11 to 1-6.

Moving onto U21 hurling, Ballincollig reigned supreme at premier level, beating Blarney, 0-15 to 0-11. Cloughduv won a humdinger against Aghabullogue in the A grade, 4-14 to 1-22, and finally in the B level, Grenagh were too strong for Western Gaels, 0-19 to 0-7.

I would like to thank all clubs and officials in the Muskerry Division, along with the Muskerry GAA committee for all their help for The Echo this year.

Roll on the 2023 championship.