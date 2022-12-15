Midleton hurlers look within as they appoint new management team 

MIDLETON will be under new management in the 2023 Co Op-Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

The 2021 kingpins have gone with a home-grown quartet in the shape of manager Michael Keohane and selectors Pat Walsh, Padraig O'Shea and Alywin Kearney. In recent years they enjoyed great success with Cork U20 manager Ben O'Connor as coach, following on from his county-winning stint with Charleville.

James O'Connor was involved last season, having previously helped Carrigtwohill, Fr O'Neill's and Ballyhale Shamrocks. The Waterford native subsequently got the Déise minor gig.

The new management team was ratified at a meeting of the club's Executive Committee recently.

All four men have represented their club at the highest level, with Padraig O'Shea lifting the Sean Óg Murphy Cup as captain of the 2013 team that featured Kearney as full-back.

Micheal Keohane has been very involved in many aspects of the club in recent years, on and off the field, including as an underage and camogie coach.

He was also part of the 2021 county-winning backroom team so offers continuity.

Likewise Pat Walsh, who has a very full CV. He was a selector with the 2013 county champions and has been actively involved as a coach with many Magpies teams in recent years.

The former All-Ireland winner from the star-studded 1995 Cork minor team also managed Midleton to U19 county glory this season and was part of the U13 management team won a thrilling Premier 1 decider against Ballincollig.

Ballincollig and Midleton were joint winners of the Rebel Óg award for August at the Clayton Hotel: Colin and Eoin Harris of Ballincollig, Kate O Herlihy, Red FM, Liam and Pat Walsh, Midleton and Steven Lynch. Picture David Creedon

Nine years on from his greatest hour in 2013, Padraig O'Shea was a key member of the club's junior team this season as they reached the last four of the championship in East Cork. The season also saw O'Shea operate as part of Peter Smith's coaching team with Dungarvan in the Waterford senior championship.

Incidentally, Smith has now taken over the coaching duties in Cloyne for the coming season.

O'Shea will have former playing colleague Kearney close by on the sideline, the duo having played for many years together in the famous black and white hoops.

Kearney, who had travelled abroad for a few years, has gained vital coaching experience in his role with the Midleton CBS Harty Cup teams and is very familiar with many of the current playing squad.

TAKE OVER

The new-look management team at Clonmult Park took over from Steve Kane, James O'Connor, Ger Fitzgerald, Criostoir Ó Cathasaigh and Terence McCarthy who were in charge in 2022.

Kane, Fitzgerald and McCarthy had also been part of Midleton's title-winning backroom team in 2021.

Looking ahead after a competitive series of league games in springtime and early summer, Midleton's championship thoughts will turn to the challenges being posed by Blackrock, Glen Rovers and Bishopstown in the championship group games.

Their title defence this year didn't go to plan.

The Magpies recovered from a four-point loss to Douglas in their opening group game to defeat Newtownshandrum but were eliminated soon after following a shock 3-15 to 2-19 loss to Kanturk.

The production line of talent in Midleton can't be questioned, after U13, U15 and U19 victories in 2022, as well as an appearance in the minor decider where they were beaten by Douglas.