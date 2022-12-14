CWSSL U14 Premier League: Carrigaline kickstart season with two wins on the trot

Springfield Ramblers 1 Carrigaline 4

CARRIGALINE made it two wins on the bounce in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U14 Premier league when they defeated Springfield Ramblers 4-1 at the Stephen Ireland astro pitch in Cobh over the weekend, in one of the few games which survived the frost, which affected the CWSSL fixture list yet again last weekend.

Carrigaline attacked from the very start, winning a corner within the first 10 seconds of the game and won no less than six corners in the first 10 minutes as they looked for an early goal.

Carrigaline’s Julia Farinha had an effort on goal in the opening minutes which was covered by Lily Burke in the Springfield goal, who was glad to see Sophie McCarthy’s effort blocked by a defender moments later following a corner.

Springfield attempted to come forward, but were met by a stern Carrigaline back line as the visitors took the lead in the 9th minute, with Julia Ferinha’s shot from 18 yards finding the back of the net following their sixth corner kick.

Springfield attempted to come forward, with Elle O’Donovan’s run down the wing resulting in her shot on goal from 20 yards being covered by Isobel O’Donovan in the Carrigaline goal. Chances fell to both teams in the first half, but in the 25th minute, Springfield managed to draw level thanks to Annebelle Shek’s effort giving Carrigaline keeper Isobelle O’Donovan no chance, as the teams went in level at the break.

Carrigaline came out stronger in the second half and the introduction of their five players who were scheduled to take part in trials over the weekend managed to regain the lead in the 40th minute thanks to Robyn O’Mahony, as the visitors were becoming more and more dominant in the second half. Springfield keeper Lucy Burke was forced into making a number of saves as the visitors pressed forward with chances falling to Ruth McGrath, Faye Hanratty, and Sophie McCarthy, and did well in keeping her team in the game.

Springfield were forced back in the game but found it difficult to break into the Carrigaline penalty area as the visitors' strength and depth was beginning to count with very few real chances on goal.

Midway through the half, Carrigaline increased their lead thanks to a brilliant individual goal from Ellen Motherway and by the 65th minute had ensured all three points when Faye Hanratty found the back of the net to give the visitors a more than comfortable 4-1 victory.

The win puts Carrigaline on six points — the same as Springfield Ramblers, where only three points separate the first five teams in the U14 Premier League in what will be a very competitive league this season as it breaks for Christmas and New Year.

Best for Springfield Ramblers were keeper Lily Burke, Annabell Shek and Elle O’Donovan while Faye Hanratty, Julia Farinha, Erin Rose O’Brien and Ruth McGrath impressed for the visitors.

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS: Lucy Burke, Sarah McMortry, Emma Cronin, Eva Buckley, Gemma Couth Walsh, Saoirse Tsebedu, Elle O’Donovan, Lily Quinlan, Naomi Meade, Annebelle Shek, Lily O’Leary, Isabelle Awan, Justyna Nichelak.

CARRIGALINE: Isabell O’Donovan, Erin Rose O’Brien, Mia Collins, Sadhbh Menehane, Lucy Cotter, Julia Farinha, Ruth McGrath, Darcy Cronin, Ava Tattersall, Faye Hanratty, Sophie McCarthy, Kate Hayes, yn O’Mahony, Ellen Motherway, Lena Hunter, Fiona O’Connell.

Referee: Pat Cronin.