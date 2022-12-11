Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 19:54

Guide to the 2023 Cork GAA club hurling and football draws

All details for next season's top five hurling and football competitions
St Finbarr's players Billy Hennessy and Conor Cahalane will hope to retain the PSHC title in 2023. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

BLACKROCK, Glen Rovers, Midleton and Bishopstown were all drawn together in the toughest Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior group after the 2023 club championship draws were made in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Champions St Finbarr's take on Sarsfields in Group C, while newly-promoted Fr O'Neill's face Erin's Own, Douglas and Charleville in a wide-open section.

Senior A will be as keenly contested as ever, with Group B, which includes Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown and Blarney, particularly interesting, while Premier Intermediate victors Inniscarra are in Group A along with relegated Na Piarsaigh.

There are no shortage of brilliant games to look forward to in the Bons Secours Premier Senior Football Championship, including Castlehaven clashing with west Cork rivals Clon and Rosscarbery in Group A, Ballincollig against neighbours Éire Óg in Group B and newly-promoted St Michael's meeting the Barrs in Group C.

St Michael's joint captains Sean Keating and Tom Lenihan raise the Kevin McTernan Cup. Premier Senior awaits next season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Group A in the Senior A ranks looks extremly tricky, containing Knocknagree, Skibb, Kanturk and Fermoy, all viable contenders for promotion.

The new Premier Junior sector features all of the Junior A divisional winners, including county champions Kimurry, who face Millstreet, Kinsale and St James.

FOOTBALL 

PREMIER JUNIOR:

Group A: St Nicks, Ballydesmond, Urhan, Cullen.

Group B: St Finbarr's, Cobh, Buttevant, St Michael's.

Group C: Millstreet, Kilmurry, Kinsale, St James.

INTERMEDIATE A:

Group A: St Vincent's, Glanworth, Glanmire, Dromtarriffe.

Group B: Aghabullogue, Adrigole, Gabriel Rangers, Glenville.

Group C: Mitchelstown, Boherbue, Ballinora, Kildorrery.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE:

Group A: Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers.

Group B: Bantry Blues, Iveleary, Macroom, Naomh Abán.

Group C: Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig.

SENIOR A:

Group A: Knocknagree, O'Donovan Rossa, Kanturk, Fermoy.

Group B: Clyda Rovers, Beál Áthan Ghaoirthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam.

Group C: Newcestown, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers.

PREMIER SENIOR:

Group A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers.

Group B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg.

Nemo Rangers captain Luke Connolly leads his side in the county final parade. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Group C: St Finbarr's, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael's.

HURLING 

PREMIER JUNIOR:

Group A: Tracton, Argideen Rangers, Erin's Own, Glen Rovers.

Group B: Kilbrittain, Milford, Ballygarvan, Barryroe.

Group C: Meelin, Russell Rovers, St Finbarr's, St Catherine's.

INTERMEDIATE A:

Group A: Youghal, Lisgoold, Aghada, Aghabullogue.

Group B: Sarsfields, Kildorrery, Mayfield, Blackrock.

Group C: Cloughduv, Midleton, Douglas, Ballygiblin.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE:

Group A: Castlelyons, Bandon, Ballincollig, Dungourney.

Group B: Ballymartle, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers.

Group C: Castlemartyr, Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill, Kilworth.

SENIOR A:

Group A: Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Inniscarra.

Bride Rovers' Adam Walsh wins the ball from Fr O'Neill's Mark O'Keeffe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Group B: Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown, Blarney.

Group C: Fermoy, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill, Mallow.

PREMIER SENIOR:

Group A: Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown.

Group B: Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's, Charleville.

Group C: St Finbarr's, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, Sarsfields.

