Cork Basketball: UCC Demons' new American inspires vital victory in Dublin

UCC DEMONS bounced back to winning ways with a 107-93 win over Griffith College Templeogue in Dublin.

The season to date for Demons has been a mixed one as they started well when pushing Neptune to a mere point before going down at home to Emporium Cork Basketball.

A three-game winning run had the faithful happy before two poor defeats at home to Sligo All Stars and a loss to basement side Moycullen on the road.

Although coach Danny O’Mahony is doing a decent job at the helm the choice of selecting American Jeremiah Moore wasn’t one of his greatest.

Moore was too timid for the league and although having one or two decent games it was clear to see he didn’t want to be in Cork and in the end, he picked up an injury.

The one trait going back to the '80s about Blue Demons is that they never lacked bottle when it came to handling their professionals. One of their founding members once said: “When you hire them you have got to be prepared to fire them.”

Last week after discussions with Moore the American decided he wanted out after hearing that the club had signed another professional.

Enter MJ Randolph whose Super League debut saw him contribute 33 points as he drove his team to an impressive win.

Word from the Demons camp is positive as coach Danny O’Mahony described the debut of his new American.

O’Mahony said: "MJ has brought a new lease life to the players and on top of his 33 points against Templeogue he also had nine assists and we are delighted with his attitude and professionalism in his first week at the club."

No doubt Demons' new signing will be tested next weekend when his team go to the Ballincollig Community School for a derby clash against Cork Emporium Basketball.

There was an air of despondency at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday last when Neptune lost at home to Sligo All Stars in the Men’s Super League.

No doubt the alarm bells will be ringing with the faithful at the Blackpool club as getting eliminated from the cup to Eanna the previous week was also a huge blow.

Plenty has been documented about Neptune in recent weeks but at least they have one consolation next weekend when they host basement side Moycullen where a win looks a certainty barring a complete meltdown.

GOOD NEWS

The good news for Cork basketball is that The Address UCC Glanmire are still at the summit of the Women’s Super League following their comfortable win over DCU Mercy.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Claire O'Sullivan tackles on DCU Mercy's Ciara Mulligan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For coach Mark Scannell it mightn’t have been the performance he wished for but at the end of the day getting the right result is all that matters.

Glanmire have been a top club for many years in the Women’s Super League and last season won the Grand Slam however losing six players from last year’s squad was always going to test them in this campaign.

On the other side of the coin credit must go to coach Mark Scannell and his assistant Ronan O’Sullivan who continue to produce teams capable of winning titles at the top tier.

Fr Mathew’s won the Cork derby against Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell with the latter announcing their American Mary Dunn had returned to the States with injury.

Let’s not be fooled this American should have been released weeks ago but for some strange reason, the club stood behind her when the majority of clubs in this country would have shown her the door.

On Friday another top side are in town when Brunell host Trinity Meteors at the Parochial Hall (7.30pm) and if they haven’t found a replacement for their departed American it could be another disappointing evening at Gurranabraher.