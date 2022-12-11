Kilmurry show grit but Fossa have too much class in Munster Club JFC final

Fossa 1-17 Kilmurry 1-6

IT’S tempting to replace Fossa with David Clifford in the above score line such was the Player of the Year’s influence in the Munster Club JFC final in Mallow on Sunday.

Kerry’s greatest talent contributed 0-10 to his side’s historic first provincial title but the that same score line does scant justice to Kilmurry’s brave effort against highly-stacked odds.

Granted, Fossa had to play 25 minutes or so with 14 men following the second yellow card to midfielder Eoin Talbot, but their goal only came in the fourth minute of injury time, captain Paudie Clifford flicking home from close range.

It triggered a reaction from David who clashed with Kilmurry joint-captain Fionn Warren, who saw red with a yellow for Clifford.

The Cork champons rattled Fossa with a fine Liam Wall goal a minute on the resumption, followed by a Padraig Berhanu point for 0-10 to 1-5, but Kilmurry could only add one more point.

Fossa dominated the fourth quarter, David benefitting from Kilmurry’s fouls to pull further and further clear before the inevitable conclusion.

In the first-half, three closing points from the Ciffords helped Fossa move five clear, 0-9 to 0-4, after Kilmurry were very competitive and giving their opponents plenty to ponder.

A point inside 12 seconds from David McCarthy, following a strong run by Kyle Kelleher, declared Kimurry’s intent even if the next five scores came from Fossa, three from David and another from an Emmett O’Shea effort.

It was 0-5 to 0-2 entering the second quarter, Daniel Cahalane rewarded with a fine score only for David to find space to plant his second from play moments later.

Paudie, though, wasn’t having things all his own way, notably when venturing forward, and Wall exploited his absence in defence to kick a couple of superb left-footed efforts to reduce the margin to 0-6 to 0-4 after 25 minutes.

Sensing danger, however, the Cliffords overcame registering a wide each to increase their advantage, Paudie nailing two in quick succession and David completing the scoring, his clenched fists underlining his delight and relief.

Kilmurry full-forward David McCarthy showed up well throughout and created the opportunity for Wall’s goal but there was no denying Fossa’s superiority.

Scorers for Fossa: D Clifford 0-10, 7f, P Clifford 1-4, E O’Shea 0-2, 1f, M Rennie 0-1.

Scorers for Kilmurry: L Wall 1-2, T Collins, P Berhanu, D McCarthy, D Cahalane 0-1 each.

FOSSA: S O’Sullivan; B Myers, F Coffey, K McCarthy; D O’Keeffe, P Clifford, captain, D O’Connell; E Talbot, P Sheehan; H Buckley, M Rennie, C O’Shea; T O’Shea, D Clifford, E O’Shea.

Subs: R Dwyer for McCarthy 37, R Colleran for T O’Shea 44, M Dennehy for O’Keeffe 50, H Kelly for E O’Shea 55, KILMURRY: J McDonald; F Warren, joint-captain, K Barrett, G O’Mahony; T Collins, W Ronan, joint-captain, B Hinchion; K Kelleher, J O’Mullane; R Duggan, L Wall, L Ashling; P Berhanu, D McCarthy, D Cahalane.

Subs: J O’Mullane for Cahalane half-time, R Leahy for Berhanu 44, G Barrett for Duggan 55.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare)