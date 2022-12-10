Cork City sign new striker Tunde Owolabi from St Pat's

CORK City Football Club have completed the first new signing of the Dermot Usher era as they have officially confirmed the arrival of striker Tunde Owolabi.

The 27-year-old forward joins the Rebel Army after spending last season with St Patrick’s Athletic, where he scored five goals in the Premier Division.

Speaking to the club’s official website CorkCityFC.ie, Owolabi admitted that he was thrilled to be joining the Leesiders.

“I am really happy to be joining Cork City,” he insisted.

“They had a very impressive season last year, winning the First Division, and there is a really positive feeling around the club at the moment.

The crowds the club was getting last season in the First Division were really impressive, and I am really looking forward to playing at Turner’s Cross.

“I am hoping I can add some goals and help the team.

"I had a good chat with the manager about his plans for next season, and I am really looking forward to getting going with the club.”

City manager Colin Healy welcomed his first new recruit of the transfer window and believes Owolabi will add a lot to his attack for the 2023 campaign.

“We are very pleased to have Tunde on board,” admitted Healy.

“He has been impressive over the last two seasons with St Pat’s and Finn Harps, and he will add to our attack for next season.

“He is quick, strong and has an eye for goal and he will be a handful for any defence.

"It is great to have him signed up now, and we are looking forward to working with him in January.”

Liam Buckley presents Colin Healy with his PFA Ireland First Division Manager of the Year Award. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

This signing was announced just hours after the club also confirmed that fan favourite and star striker Ruairí Keating had inked a new contract to remain at City ahead of the new season.

Keating scored 13 times in 28 league appearances for City in the First Division last term and he played a significant role in helping them land the title which also secured their promotion back to the top tier of Irish football.

The former Galway United forward became the fifth City player to commit his future to the club following in the footsteps of captain Cian Coleman, Cian Murphy, Barry Coffey, and Aaron Bolger who all signed new deals in recent weeks.

“Last season was a really enjoyable one, both for myself personally and for the team, and I am hoping that more good times lie ahead for us.

“There is a really good vibe around the club at the moment and we are all really looking forward to next season,” Keating told the club’s official website.

And the signing of Tunde Owolabi is sure to only add to that optimism.