Cobh Ramblers best players of all time are revealed

AS part of their 100th-anniversary celebrations, Cobh Ramblers revealed their team of the century at the club’s centenary dinner which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island recently.

In choosing the final 11, from February of this year there was month-by-month voting based on position by position.

Cobh Ramblers supporters were asked to nominate the best player they saw in each position over the years.

From that point, the centenary committee, consisting of the likes of Michael Geasley, Willie Kane, Thomas Stafford, Denis McCarthy, and James O’Donoghue, narrowed it down to the final nominations per position, after which club members voted for the final 11.

The goalkeeper’s position was given to John O’Sullivan. A Ramblers great during the 1960s and 70s who also served as club chairman, John is the father of Sonia O’Sullivan.

Selected at right full-back was Packie Kelly. Holder of the most Ramblers appearances in League of Ireland football, Kelly was a Cobh stalwart throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

The year 1983 produced one of the most famous campaigns in the club’s history and it was no surprise to see many members of that team featured.

One of the iconic figures in Cobh’s history is George Mellerick, and he was included at centre- back.

Mellerick was captain when Cobh reached the FAI Cup semi-finals in 1982/83 when they played a four-game epic before losing 3-2 to Sligo Rovers in the third replay. He was still with the club when they were elected to the League of Ireland in 1985 as founder members of the First Division.

Eddie O’Halloran was named as the other centre-back. Another member of the 1983 FAI Cup semi-final team, O’Halloran was also present throughout the opening decade for Ramblers as a League of Ireland side.

The name George Wilshaw is iconic in Ramblers’ folklore and he was the man chosen by the members at left full-back.

On the right side of midfield was Paddy Shortt, another member of the 1983 team. Shortt was a joy to watch in the claret and blue.

On the left of midfield was Fergus McDaid. A was voted into the Ramblers centenary side. Someone who is a Donegal native, McDaid became one of very much now is a man adopted as one of Cobh’s own following his impressive displays during the 1980s.

Fergus McDaid is presented with a trophy by Michael Geasley acknowledging his naming in the Team of the Century. Picture: Gavin Monaghan.

In the centre of midfield was Paul Crowley, another member of the 1983 team and Paul O’Neill who was always a reliable operator in the Ramblers colours.

A man who is still viewed as Mr Cobh Ramblers, Bob Donovan was a renowned goalscorer for the club in the 1980s and the 1990s.

Picked in the forward position, Donovan still plays a vital role at St Colman’s Park and is the club ambassador.

There is no surprise to see the other forward position going to Frank O’Neill.

One of the greatest players that Ramblers has seen , ‘Sniffer’ simply didn’t stop scoring for Ramblers throughout the 70s and 80s.

Also on the night, Ramblers inducted one of their most iconic players, Roy Keane, into the Hall Of Fame, alongside Michael Geasley and Ita Burns.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, one of the special guests, said: “Your club has given an extraordinary contribution to Irish football in the past 100 years.”

Over the last 100 years many players have made a significant contribution to Cobh Ramblers. They will hope many more great names will line out for the St Colman’s Park side over the next century.

COBH RAMBLERS TEAM OF THE CENTURY

Goalkeeper: John O’Sullivan.

Defenders: Packie Kelly, George Mellerick, Eddie O’Halloran, George Wilshaw.

Midfielders: Paddy Shortt, Paul O’Neill, Paul Crowley, Fergus McDaid.

Forwards: Bob Donovan, Frank O’Neill.