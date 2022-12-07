Sarah O'Dwyer: Online abuse in sport needs tackling

- 59 targeted discriminatory posts were identified coming from 57 unique authors, with 27 of the 461 tracked athletes receiving targeted abuse.
- Sexualised and sexist abuse — overwhelmingly targeted at female athletes — made up over 40% of all detected posts.
- Twitter was the preferred channel for abusers, accounting for almost 60% of detected abuse.
- Abuse tended to be driven by events outside of competition — athletes were targeted over controversies associated with athletics, but not necessarily driven by results in the stadium.