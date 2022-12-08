Cork Golf: Shane Livesey teaching next generation in Monkstown 

IT'S just over a year since Shane Livesey changed jobs, and the young PGA professional is delighted with his new job.

Having trained in Douglas Golf Club under Stephen Hayes, at the end of 2022 he moved to Monkstown.

Shane was delighted to get the opportunity to work in another progressive Cork club and things are going well for the 25-year-old.

“After spending three and half years working under Stephen at Douglas, I was delighted when Cian approached me about joining the Pro Shop team at Monkstown Golf Club,” explained Shane.

“Over the last 12 months I have settled in very well working with both Cian and Shane. The club is going from strength to strength, the new short game area is fantastic, and it allows us to give the members lessons in all aspects of the short game.

"It’s great to see the members using the facility and hopefully this will lead to some success with our teams in the next couple of years.

"The driving range is also nearing completion and again this will be a great addition to the club when complete. We will have a state-of-the-art teaching facility at Monkstown Golf Club.”

Shane is one of a number of Cork golfers who have recently completed their PGA training, the three-year degree course is a detailed academic and practical course that takes students through all of the key elements of becoming a club and teaching professional.

Livesey played golf from an early age and his first taste of a career in the game came when he went to work the Cobh Pro Shop with David O’Sullivan. From there he moved to Douglas when he started his PGA studies.

Along the way, Shane picked up a number of awards for his course and practical work and he graduated from the University of Bermingham earlier this year.

Monkstown now boasts three fully qualified PGA Professionals. Cian McNamara joined the club as head professional in 2013 with Shane Irwin started his PGA studies in Monkstown in 2017.

Livesey joined the team last November and settled in quickly, taking a leading role with the junior programme.

PGA Professional Shane Livesey practicing at the Monkstown indoor studio. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Although it’s deep into the off-season, Shane still has a busy routine with lessons, coaching and custom fitting.

“We are still very busy in the shop and people are always looking for a lesson,” said Shane.

“At the moment I am coaching the juniors on Saturdays which will run up to Christmas and I will run further sessions in the new year.

It’s great to see how enthusiastic the younger members are, hopefully we might find the next Rory at Monkstown Golf Club.

"Custom fittings for golf clubs are very busy at the moment as we are getting a lot of the new stock for 2023. If anyone is looking for new equipment please get in touch with the Pro Shop team to arrange a fitting.”

The club has recently invested in a large-scale new short game area and the finishing touches are now taking place to a new range facility that will enhance the practice and teaching facilities available in Monkstown.

The covered range will feature a number of bays including dedicated teaching bays. Work on the course is also continuing with tee box reconstruction taking place on three holes.

2023 promises to be a great year for Monkstown as the club continues to develop its facilities and services for both members and guests.

UPSKILL

Although he’s now finished the formal part of his studies, the work continues as he continues to upskill himself.

“I was great to finish my PGA studies with a positive result the hard work over the last few years paid off.

"I am off to Ping UK in February to complete Ping club fitting course which will allow us to offer the members full custom fitting for the Ping Range of equipment.

"Next year I’ll try to balance my coaching, custom fits and working in the shop while also playing some PGA events. With the new practice facilities, we would hope the club will be a very busy spot in 2023.”

And as for working with two Limerick men, Livesey is hoping that the Cork hurlers might help him with the pro shop banter.

“It’s great working with both Cian and Shane they have been very helpful since I joined the team in March, we all get on great and help one another.

"At least there is one Cork man with the two Limerick lads. Hopefully, Cork might make a comeback and win an All-Ireland and it might quieten them a bit!”