Desmond wins Senior Cup Alliance at Monkstown

LOCAL golfer Sean Desmond made the most of home advantage in Monkstown last week.

He shot one under in testing conditions to win the second senior cup alliance event.

Desmond produced a great display of golf to finish one under and one shot ahead of the field of over 30 golfers.

Desmond started the 14 hole event with a couple of pars but jumped into the red when he eagled the par four fourth hole.

He followed that with a birdie on the tough fifth hole which was playing really hard in the cold wet conditions.

He did give two shots back to the course on 6th and 8th, but he played very steady golf on the way back to finish as the only player under par.

Muskerry’s Stephen Riordan finished in second place on level par, he’s just back from the Faldo Series Grand Final in Dubai and the warm weather practice is still paying dividends for him.

Jack Murphy from Douglas took third place with a two over par 60 and Conor McDowell and Robbie Walsh were next best on 61.

This was the second event in the series, James Walsh was the winner on Muskerry last month.

The competition for members of Cork, Douglas, Monkstown and Muskerry was created to keep a competitive aspect for inter-club players through the winter months.

The next event is scheduled for Cork Golf Club on Saturday.

John Murphy got his 2023 DP World tour season off to a slow start in Johannesburg last week.

After spending just three days at home in Kinsale, Murphy and his caddie Shane O'Connell faced the long trip to South Africa on Sunday with three weeks of European Tour golf ahead of them.

Their early arrival in Johannesburg meant that Murphy had some time to practice, and although his first round was interrupted by two weather delays he finished his opening round on three under par. Murphy went well again on Friday morning but a double bogey on the ninth and a couple of bogies on the back nine meant that he missed the cut.

John, who only picked up his DP World tour card two weeks ago at final qualifying in Spain is back in action today.

Tim Rice in action at the Munster PGA Winter Series in Castletroy.

He’s competing in the Investec South African Championship, again in Johannesburg, and next week he’ll travel east to Malelene for the Alfred Dunhill. Murphy is not currently scheduled to play in the year ending event in Mauritius, instead he’ll start the Christmas break early before heading back into action in late January.

The Munster PGA return to action last week with the 3rd event in there winter series.

A large number of PGA professionals from the province headed to Castletroy.

The Limerick course was in super condition for the event with firm fairways and fast greens being the highlight of the day.

The winner on the day was Limerick’s Tim rice who shot a very impressive six under par 66.

Rice's round consisted of 8 birdies, he was three under at the turn and added a fourth birdie at the 12th hole.

He did have a double bogey on the par 3 14th where he found the water but he more than made-up for that with birdies on the 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th holes.

His last birdie was particularly impressive when he hit a 5 iron to within three feet of the pin. Ballyneety’s Gavin young took second place just one shot away from the winner and Jack Ryan from Castletroy was third with 69.

The best of the Cork golfers was David Ryan from East Cork who had a level par 72 for fifth place. The Munster PGA have one more event before Christmas they head west to Ceann Sibeal on the 12th of December.

Golf Ireland have issued Regional AGM Notices with the Munster Regional meeting taking place in Mallow on Tuesday 17th January.

The meetings will be the first in-person regional meetings under Golf Ireland and are eagerly awaited.

November 2019 was the last time that the ILGU and the GUI held regional meetings. The meeting will see the election of Regional Treasurer and four ordinary members to each REC in accordance with the Terms of Reference and rotation procedures.

All current officers are eligible for re-election. The meetings will also see the Golf Ireland Regional Order of Merit Winners receive their awards and the unveiling of the first Regional Club Volunteer Award recipient.

Reports from each of the respective regional subcommittee chairs as well as updates on the Golf Ireland supports and services provided in 2022 will be covered at the meeting and being planned for 2023, along with any notices of motion from Munster clubs.