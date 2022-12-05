Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 19:08

Aaron Bolger resigns for Cork City for season 22/23

The 22-year-old midfielder was a key player for City last season - featuring in 31 out of the club’s 32 league fixtures - as the Rebel Army claimed the First Division title and with-it promotion back to the top tier of Irish football.
Aaron Bolger of Cork City and Zara Hitchen upon arrival at the PFA Ireland Awards 2022 at the Marker Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Andrew Horgan

CORK CITY Football Club have officially announced that Aaron Bolger has signed a new contract with the club.

Bolger becomes the fourth City player to commit his future to the club following in the footsteps of captain Cian Coleman, Cian Murphy, and Barry Coffey, who all signed new deals in recent weeks.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Bolger said he was pleased to have signed back during what are exciting times for the Leesiders.

This news comes just 24 hours after FORAS agreed for Mr. Dermot Usher to take full control of the club with 86% of members voting in his favour at a Special General Meeting on Sunday.

“I’m very pleased to have signed back again for 2023,” said Bolger.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Cork City so far, and these are exciting times for the club, so I am looking forward to being part of that.” Bolger netted twice in the league last season, with his last-gasp winner away to Athlone Town among the nominees for the First Division goal of the season, and he said he was pleased to have been part of the squad which won promotion back to the Premier Division.

“It was a fantastic season for us, and to go up as champions was brilliant,” he added.

Cork City's Aaron Bolger and Josh McGlone of the Bray Wanderers
Cork City's Aaron Bolger and Josh McGlone of the Bray Wanderers

“When I came in first we were playing in front of limited attendances, but since the crowds came back in it has been fantastic to play in front of them.

“They have been behind us all the way, and I am sure they will be out in their numbers again next season.” City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news and believes Bolger is sure to have another big campaign in 2023.

“Having worked with Aaron in the Ireland Under 19s, I knew we were getting a good player when we brought him in,” admitted Healy.

“He has been a very important player for us since he signed; he’s getting better and better and we have big hopes for him.

“He is a really good professional, he trains really well and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets on in the Premier Division.

“He has the ability to do very well, and I think he can have a big season ahead. I know the supporters can see how important he is to the team.

“We are delighted to have him back, and I am looking forward to working with him again in 2023.”

