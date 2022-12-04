Erin's Own secure first Junior A hurling county after classic replay with Kilshannig

Erin’s Own 1-30 Kilshannig 3-20 (after extra time)

ERIN'S Own have claimed the Co-Op Superstores Cork County JAHC title for the first time following victory over Kilshannig after extra time at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Nothing could separate the two teams in a keenly contested game two weeks ago, but Erin’s Own helped by 0-19 from Mark Collins did enough to win a cracking game. Kilshannig’s bid for the double fell just short, having won the IAFC in October.

Kilshannig made the better start with two points inside the first minute, Damien Murphy after 25 seconds following good work by Kieran Twomey, and Killian O’Hanlon after 57 seconds. Erin’s Own registered their first score after four minutes through a Collins free. Kilshannig were dangerous going forward, and in the fifth minute they raised a green flag, brilliant work by Paddy Walsh set up Jack Twomey, and the latter finished low into the net. Erin’s Own quickly replied with two white flags, 1-2 to 0-3 after seven minutes.

Kilshannig were playing the better hurling at this stage and by the 20th minute, they led 1-7 to 0-7. The Imokilly team were hanging in there, and points from Shane Murphy and a Collins free kept them in touch. Kilshannig pounced for a second goal, Erin’s Own goalkeeper Tom Dillon lost the ball coming out, allowing Damien Murphy to tap the ball into an empty net. Erin’s Own hit three of the last four points of the half to leave just two points between the sides at the break, 2-8 to 0-12.

Kieran Twomey, Kilshannig, taking on Ger O'Mahony, Andrew O'Sullivan and Andrew Power, Erin's Own. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

On the resumption, Kilshannig made a blistering start, scoring 1-1 in three minutes. An inspirational run from captain Bill Curtin set up Jack Twomey for his second goal, this one was from close-range. Erin’s Own helped by Collins frees, hit three of the next four white flags, 3-10 to 0-15 after 40 minutes. The teams traded points before Kieran Twomey landed a long-range free, 3-12 to 0-16 after 45 minutes.

Jack Twomey extended his side's advantage until the East-Cork team rattled off four points on the trot. Murphy settled Kilshannig with a crucial point before the teams exchanged scores, 3-15 to 0-21 after 52 minutes. Collins sent over a free until veteran Murphy raised a green flag, it looked like Erin’s Own would snatch victory, as they led for the first time until Jack Kearney sent the game to extra time.

In the first half of extra-time, Erin’s Own led on by Collins, hit six of the eight points, 1-28 to 3-18.

The sides exchanged white flags late on, as Erin’s Own held on.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: M Collins 0-19 (0-16 f), S Murphy 1-3, C O’Callaghan 0-3, A O’Sullivan 0-2, G O’Mahony, A Power, T Foley 0-1 each.

Kilshannig: J Twomey 2-7 (0-4 f), D Murphy 1-3, E O’Hanlon 0-3, K Twomey 0-2 f, J Kearney, K O’Hanlon 0-2 each, Diarmuid O’Sullivan 0-1.

ERIN'S OWN: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, R O’Regan; A Power, I O’Mahony, C McDonnell; S Murphy, S Broderick; J Sheehan, M Collins, G O’Mahony; C O’Callaghan, W Fenton, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Horgan for J Sheehan, T Foley for A Power (36), R Blackton for C McDonnell (43), M Murphy for W Fenton (45), J McMahon (c) for C O’Sullivan (58), A Power for S Horgan (ET, 8).

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin; E Bourke, B Curtin (c), K Twomey; C Murphy, P Walsh; J Twomey, E O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon; D Murphy, E O’Hanlon, Darragh O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Twomey for E O’Sullivan (39), J Kearney for Darragh O’Sullivan (51), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for C Murphy, E O’Sullivan for D Murphy (ET, 12).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).