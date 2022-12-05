Cork Darts: Ciarán Teehan retains Premier Players Individual crown

CIARÁN TEEHAN retained his title at the 16th staging of the Cork Darts Organisation men’s Heineken-sponsored Premier Players Individual League when he defeated former champion Declan Gostl in the final played at the Groves Lounge.

The qualifying rounds of this year’s premier league were played over a round-robin format two weeks ago at the same venue and it had 16 players emerge from those qualifying proceedings to go forward and contest the knockout stages.

Stephen O’Connor from Quinlans and Craig Bowen of the Groves got the championship underway with O’Connor going through 2-0 in a best of three, sets and legs format.

Jason Galway overcame David O’Donovan 2-1, Gostl defeated Steven Kearney 2-0, Eddie Cull defeated Adam Cambridge 2-1, William Fouhy who was in great throwing form going into this premier league, continued in that vein as he outscored Kevin McDonnell 2-0.

Another man in fine form, Damien O’Driscoll, went through as he outscored Robert O’Donovan 2-0 and Steven Sheehan defeated Pierce Carmody 2-1 with the final game in the first round having Teehan get the better of Top of the Hill player Alan Twomey 2-0.

The quarter-finals were increased to the best of five sets; each the best of three legs and there were wins for Galway by 3-2 against O’Connor, Gostl defeating Cull 3-0, O’Driscoll defeated Fouhy in what was a real nail-bitter by 3-2 and Teehan defeated Sheehan 3-0.

The semi-finals saw Gostl score a 3-1 win over Galway and Teehan was a 3-0 winner over another former champion in six times winner Damien O’Driscoll.

The final proved was bit of an anti climax, but Teehan was deserving of his win; not having dropped a set of darts throughout the evening after wins of 2-0, 3-0, 3-0, and 4-0 of what was an entertaining night of darts.

Tonight the semi-finals and final of the premier league will be played at the Groves and the line-up here is: Quinlans 2 v Riverstown Inn and Groves 1 v Joshua Tree at 8.15pm with the final to follow.

Also tonight we have both semi-finals and final of the CDO division 3 league with the line-up as follows; Muskerry Arms v Hennessy’s and Residence v Ma Dulleas 2 at 8.15pm with final to follow At the Glenryan Tavern first division quarterfinals; Local 1 v Joshua Tree and Residence v River Lane.

At the Local second division quarter-finals; Joshua Tree 3 v Maple Leaf and Tower v Local 2 with games at each venue to commence no later than 9.30pm.

The semi-finals and finals of both the first and second division will be played on Monday December 12.