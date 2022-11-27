Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 12:15

Cork camogie takes four spots on the All Star team of the year

Libby Coppinger at corner-back, Saoirse McCarthy at half-back, Ashling Thompson in midfield and Katriona Mackey at corner-forward were honoured on the night.
Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) with her PwC Camogie All-Star Awards

Mary Newman

THERE was plenty of glamour and glitz at the Camogie All Stars where Cork took four All Star awards from their ten nominations at the PWC awards on Saturday evening. 

Cork’s Ashling Moloney is presented with her Soaring Stars award by Uachtaran Hilda Breslin and PWC’s Markets Partner David McGee
Amongst the All-Stars recipients for the All-Ireland champions Kilkenny were first-time winners Aoife Norris as goalkeeper and half-back Laura Murphy. 

Grace Walsh and Claire Phelan picked up their third All-Star wins in defence.

Maggie Coppinger on behalf of Libby Coppinger (Cork) is presented with her PwC Camogie All-Star Award by Uachtarán Hilda Breslin and PWC’s Markets Partner David McGee
The Cats half-forward duo of Julianne Malone and Denise Gaule also took awards, with Denise Gaule on the All-Star team in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Katie Nolan was named at corner forward in the 2022 line-up, with Miriam Walsh joining her Kilkenny team-mates.

Lisa Casserly of Galway was the recipient of the Intermediate Player of the Year accolade, whilst Antrim’s Dervla Cosgrove took the junior camogie award. 

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Galway dominated the 2022 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars selection with seven players. 

Runners-up Cork and All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Antrim had three players each recognised, with one a-piece for Meath and Antrim.

Cork's Lauren Homan, Joanne Casey and Aisling Moloney were honoured for their performances with Cork Intermediate team during their journey to the final where they lost out to Galway.

Katriona Mackey (Cork) with her PwC Camogie All-Star Awards
