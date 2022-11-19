Inniscarra lose to Roscrea in Munster Club IHC

Roscrea 1-17

Inniscarra 3-9

Inniscarra’s hurling year came a close with defeat to Roscrea in the Munster Club IHC on Saturday, but they stayed battling to the last.

At FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC winners had fallen nine points behind by the 57th minute after their Tipperary opponents had turned things around from a three-point deficit.

Joseph Enright pulled a point back with a 65, but even that looked mere consolation. However, all year the Mid-Cork side have conjured late goals and in the 64th minute, Seán Sheehan set up sub Jerry Roche for a goal to cut the arrears to five. When they forced a 20m free, Seán O’Donoghue sent a low shot to the net and there was a brief hope that the unlikeliest of escapes might materialise.

Unfortunately, it proved to be the final touch but ovation the Inniscarra players received as they left the field showed the appreciation that the supporters felt after such a fine campaign.

Evan Fitzpatrick struck first for Roscrea, pointing inside 12 seconds, though there was an instant response to that as David O’Keeffe and Seán O’Donoghue set up Fergal O’Leary for an Inniscarra leveller.

O’Donoghue, was the oil in the Inniscarra attacking engine, linking the play together, though he might have had a goal of his own in the fifth minute. He embarked on a slalom from an Owen McCarthy pass but the new Cork captain was unable to get enough power in his shot and Daryl Ryan saved.

At the other end, Fitzpatrick’s delivery was touched to the net by Inniscarra corner-forward Sam Conlon, but he was inside the large rectangle before the ball. Having had a let-off, Inniscarra were careless with the resultant defensive free and Alan Tynan was able to put the Tipperary champions in front again and Conlon doubled the lead.

While Liam Ryan and David Keane were immense in the Inniscarra defence, they still trailed at the quarter-hour mark but hit the front when Colm Casey fired home a goal. After Roscrea failed to clear properly, Csaey claimed the ball and, while he was being fouled, he was able to generate enough space before shooting past Ryan.

O’Donoghue’s point that followed put them three in front but Roscrea continued to threaten and were back to within a point by the 22nd minute – they might have re-taken the lead but for a superb Keane block on a Conlon effort while Conor Sheedy drew a save from goalkeeper John O’Keeffe.

In injury time, the lead was 1-5 to 0-7 for Inniscarra when Fergal O’Leary was fouled just on the edge of the large rectangle. A free accrued and McCarthy sent that over for his third of the day and a two-point interval advantage.

McCarthy added another early in the second half to equal their biggest lead of the game but, by the time, he and Inniscarra registered their next score, the complexion of the game had changed completely.

The switch of Alan Tynan to midfield was a big help to Roscrea and points from Evan Fitzpatrick and Cashin (two) had them level. After Inniscarra wasted a chance to immediately go back in front, Cashin sent over a huge free and Tynan landed a huge score to make it 0-12 to 1-7 by the 40th minute.

Roscrea’s tails were firmly up by now while Inniscarra’s shooting efficiency had dropped and the lead became five points when Conlon did well to reach a delivery and lay off to Cashin, who applied the finish to the net. Another from distance by Tynan, his fourth, left them 1-13 to 1-17 in front.

McCarthy did finally end Inniscarra’s drought but two more Cashin points sandwiched one from Conor Sheedy as Roscrea extended their advantage to eight by the 50th minute. Goalkeeper Ryan made that nine with a huge free and Inniscarra looked beaten.

They did end up on the losing side, but they certainly went down fighting.

Scorers for Roscrea: L Cashin 1-8 (0-6f, 0-1 65), A Tynan 0-4, E Fitzpatrick 0-2, C Sheedy, S Conlon, D Ryan (f) 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: O McCarthy 0-5 (0-4f), S O’Donoghue 1-1 (1-0f), C Casey, J Roche 1-0 each, J Enright 0-1 (65), F O’Leary 0-1 each.

ROSCREA: D Ryan; S Davis, K McMahon, J Synnott; D Tynan, D O’Connor, M Campion; D Ryan, J Fitzpatrick; A Tynan, S Fletcher, E Fitzpatrick; C Sheedy, L Cashin, S Conlon.

Subs: K Lee for J Fitzpatrick (39), S Conlon for Dooley (49), J Gilmartin for Cashin (57), C Phelan for O’Connor (60), J Carroll for Synnott (60).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; A McCarthy, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Harrington, J Enright; F O’Leary, S O’Donoghue, C Casey; O McCarthy, P Holland, D O’Keeffe.

Subs: K Rice for O’Leary (half-time), J O’Callaghan for O’Sullivan, C O’Leary for Harrington (both 49), J Roche for O’Keeffe (57), M Nagle for Holland (60).

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare).