Mallow U16 footballers hit the goal trail to cruise past Ballincollig into Premier 1 final

Mallow 4-7 Ballincollig 1-5

MALLOW are through to the final of the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 FC after their deserved win over Ballincollig last night.

Four goals in the second half safely secured their passage to the final with the likes of Cathal Mullins, Andy Hourigan, Aaron Murphy and Padraig Britton impressing over the 60 minutes.

John Murphy opened the scoring for Mallow just 40 seconds in and they added a second white flag a minute later when Andy Hourigan was on target.

They went close to a goal in the third minute but Gearoid Daly’s fisted effort came off a defender and went out for a 45. Ballincollig were off the mark after five minutes through Danny Miskella and Ben O’Connell added a second to put one between the sides.

The Village went in front when Jack Murray raised their third white flag with 12 minutes gone. A brilliant score from Mullins put Mallow back on level terms and from the re-start Daire Lynch got their fourth to make it Mallow 0-4 to Ballincollig 0-3.

Hourigan extended their lead and Mullins was on target again to put three between the sides. They looked like raising a green flag when Luke Buckley played Mullins in, but Charlie Murphy saved superbly to deny him what looked like a certain goal.

Miskella pulled a point back for the Village just before half-time to make it 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Gearoid Daly, Mallow, tackles Ben O'Connell, Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scores were few and far between in the second half with the first coming after 41 minutes and it was a killer blow for Ballincollig as Mullins found the back of the net. Gearoid Daly added a second goal for them, to make it 2-7 to 0-4 and the game was over as a contest.

Subs Kevin O’Leary pulled a goal back for Ballincollig but further green flags from Jack Kiely and another from Mullins saw Mallow run out deserving winners of a game they were the better side in overall.

They will now meet Douglas in the final, with the game currently scheduled for next weekend.

Scorers for Mallow: C Mullins 2-3, J Kiely, G Daly 1-0 each, A Hourigan 0-2, D Lynch, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: K O’Leary 1-0, D Miskella 0-2, B O’Connell, J Murray, T Morgan 0-1 each.

MALLOW: D Frey; E Murphy, A Roche, P Murphy; A Murphy, E Walsh, P Britton; J Roche, G Daly; J Murphy, L Buckley, D Lynch; A Hourigan, R McAuliffe, C Mullins.

Subs: B O’Shea for D Lynch (ht), D Kingston for P Murphy (37 inj), J Kiely for A Hourigan (50), C Cunningham for R McAuliffe, B McPhillips for J Murphy (both 59).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Murphy; E Donovan, D Lee, C Power; C Ahern, C Summers, G Howard; B O’Connell, T Morgan; F Jozefowski, D O’Leary, S Rue O’Sullivan; J Murray, E Dwyer, D Miskella.

Subs: C O’Connor for C Ahern (42), K O’Leary for Jozefowski (50), O Power for Miskella (55).

Referee: Peter Finnegan, Douglas.