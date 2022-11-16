Cork Con, Highfield and Midleton record wins in the All-Ireland League

CORK clubs had a 50% success rate in round 6 of the energia All-Ireland League at the weekend with wins for Cork Constitution, Highfield and Midleton, but defeats for UCC, Dolphin and Sunday’s Well.

Con made it four bonus-point wins on the bounce following their 36-25 victory over Lansdowne at Temple Hill and while remaining fourth in the Division 1A table, Con closed the gap on those ahead of them while stretching nine points in front of Young Munster in fifth.

The Cork side are now just a point behind the champions Clontarf, who lost to Munsters, and two adrift of Trinity College in second with Terenure College still setting a hot pace following a sixth successive bonus-point win.

Captain Aidan Moynihan led the way with a 16-point contribution from a try, four conversions and a penalty as full-back George Coomber, scrum-half Luke Kerr, prop Alessandro Heaney and flanker Jack Kelleher also got among the tries.

It was Heaney’s third try of the season and Coomber’s first, both players having moved from UCC during the summer.

The league takes a break this week and returns the following Saturday with Con making the long journey north to play Ballynahinch.

Highfield re-discovered the winning feeling after three successive defeats with their 21-10 win over Old Belvedere at Woodleigh Park.

Cian Bohane followed up his two tries against both Banbridge and Naas with a fifth in the Division 1B campaign, sandwiched either side of scores from scrum-half Richard Cassidy, his second for his new club, and number eight Miah Cronin, also touching down for his second of the season.

Out-half Shane Buckley converted all three tries as the Cork side moved to sixth on 15 points, the same as Old Wesley and Belvedere.

Wesley have the best scoring difference of +6 to Highfield’s +3 with Belvedere on minus nine. Highfield’s next outing is a trip to Belfast to face Malone.

Midleton enjoyed a happy journey back from Bangor following a stirring second-half rally to collect their third win in Division 2 C.

It looked bleak for the east Cork side, when the home team swept 17-3 in front, but Midleton responded superbly, tries from Gearoid Collins, Mark Stanton and Denis Broderick, all converted by Stuart Lee, producing a remarkable turnaround in a 30-17 victory.

Lee increased his contribution to 15 points with three important penalties to reach 55 points for the campaign.

Midleton, who host bottom club Ballina on Saturday week, occupy sixth spot on 13 points in a very congested table which has them one behind Clonmel and Bangor and one better off than Omagh Academicals and Bruff.

There was disappointment, however, for the other Cork sides though the break presents an opportunity to re-group and help injured players recover.

College lost for the second week running, held scoreless by Eddie O’Sullivan’s rampant Division 1B leaders Buccaneers, who won 29-0.

The students are still third in the standings on 19 points with a better scoring difference of +7 to City of Armagh’s +2, four behind St Mary’s in second with the Connacht club out in front on 24 points.

UCC will be glad of the chance to re-charge the batteries in time for one of the biggest games in their calendar, the annual ‘colours’ game against Wesley at the Mardyke on Saturday week.

Dolphin lost for the first time at Musgrave Park this term, going down 24-19 to Cashel despite having been 19-17 in front at half-time following an exciting opening period.

Tries from Barry Fitzgerald, James Rochford and Rob Reardon, all converted by Tomas Quinlan, seemed to leave the Cork club in a good place on the resumption, but they couldn’t add to their tally and had to settle for a losing bonus point.

A second consecutive loss to Tipperary opponents and a fourth in all has Dolphin second from bottom in the table, six points ahead of UL Bohemians and just two shy of Old Crescent and four behind their next opponents, Ballymena.

The Well find themselves in a similar position in Division 2C after a 29-10 defeat away to Tullamore, where Shane Keevers crossed for a try, converted by Fabien Loughrey, who also kicked a penalty. They’re at home to Bruff in their next game.