20 questions with Ballincollig sharpshooter Darren Murphy

DARREN Murphy was a worthy winner of a Reardens All-Star this season after finishing the Premier Senior Football campaign as the top scorer from play and helping Ballincollig reach a first semi-final since 2016.
The quick and accurate corner-forward is a candidate for a pre-season audition with John Cleary's Cork after hitting 3-14 from play and forms a deadly inside partnership with Cian Dorgan for the Village. Just turned 24, Murphy was also an outstanding soccer striker in his teens, captaining Ballincollig to the FAI Youth Cup six years ago.
24
When I was five years of age with the youth development section.
Corner-forward.
Soccer and I even tried a bit of hurling!
5. Who were the major influences on your sporting career? My dad.
Growing up I loved watching Paddy Kelly play with Ballincollig and Cork and I'm lucky enough to have shared the pitch with him the past few seasons.
Beating Éire Óg in the U21 semi-final. Last minute point to win it! Doesn't get much better than that.
Would have to be Cork winning the All-Ireland back in 2010.
9. What was your biggest sporting disappointment? Losing in the U21 final to St Michael's. It was played with all the lads who I grew up playing with so it was our final game all playing together so that was a tough one to take.
Sam Ryan (St Finbarr's).
Páirc Uí Choimh.
Just to go out and enjoy playing. Everything else takes care of itself.
Keep practicing outside of training. Also to play as many sports as possible that's where you will meet new friends.
The darts world championship at Christmas.
I prefer to watch the golf!
Mainly Dermot Kennedy.
by Ronnie O'Sullivan. A lot is about the mental impact that sport can have and it's a really interesting read.
All the Man Utd players.
A chips cheese and garlic from .
To win a county with Ballincollig over the next few years.