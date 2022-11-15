20 questions with Ballincollig sharpshooter Darren Murphy

DARREN Murphy was a worthy winner of a Reardens All-Star this season after finishing the Premier Senior Football campaign as the top scorer from play and helping Ballincollig reach a first semi-final since 2016.

The quick and accurate corner-forward is a candidate for a pre-season audition with John Cleary's Cork after hitting 3-14 from play and forms a deadly inside partnership with Cian Dorgan for the Village. Just turned 24, Murphy was also an outstanding soccer striker in his teens, captaining Ballincollig to the FAI Youth Cup six years ago.

Darren Murphy, Ballincollig, kisses the cup after the 2016 win over Ringmahon Rangers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

1. What age are you? 24

2. When did you start playing? When I was five years of age with the youth development section.

3. What is your favourite position to play in? Corner-forward.

4. What other sports did you play growing up? Soccer and I even tried a bit of hurling!

5. Who were the major influences on your sporting career? My dad.

Denis and Darren Murphy, Ballincollig GAA club, at the Reardens All-Stars. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

6. Who are your sporting heroes, then and now? Growing up I loved watching Paddy Kelly play with Ballincollig and Cork and I'm lucky enough to have shared the pitch with him the past few seasons.

7. What was the most memorable game you played and why? Beating Éire Óg in the U21 semi-final. Last minute point to win it! Doesn't get much better than that.

8. What was the most memorable game you attended? Would have to be Cork winning the All-Ireland back in 2010.

9. What was your biggest sporting disappointment? Losing in the U21 final to St Michael's. It was played with all the lads who I grew up playing with so it was our final game all playing together so that was a tough one to take.

Ballincollig's Darren Murphy shoots from St Michael's Ross Colman during the U21 A football final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

10. Who was your toughest opponent? Sam Ryan (St Finbarr's).

11. What is your favourite venue to play in? Páirc Uí Choimh.

12. What are the most important traits in your sport? Just to go out and enjoy playing. Everything else takes care of itself.

13. What advice would you give young players starting out? Keep practicing outside of training. Also to play as many sports as possible that's where you will meet new friends.

14. If you could go to any sporting event what would it be?

The darts world championship at Christmas.

15. What movies and TV shows are you streaming? I prefer to watch the golf!

16. What is on your Spotify playlist? Mainly Dermot Kennedy.

17. What is your favourite book? Simply the Best by Ronnie O'Sullivan. A lot is about the mental impact that sport can have and it's a really interesting read.

18. Who do you enjoy following on social media? All the Man Utd players.

19. What is your cheat meal when you're not training? A chips cheese and garlic from The Fry.

20. What are your sporting goals from here? To win a county with Ballincollig over the next few years.