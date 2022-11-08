Cork GAA All-Stars: 60 club awards to be presented in Reardens awards

AFTER a hiatus due to Covid, the Reardens Club All-Stars return, with the presentations taking place tonight from 7pm at the venue on Washington Street.

Hugely popular with players since the inaugural awards in 2012, they have been expanded since to include ladies football and camogie alongside the hurling and football.

That means 60 prizes will be handed out, though not to 60 players, as St Finbarr's Brian Hayes and St Finbarr's/Éire Óg dual ace Meabh Cahalane were honoured for their exploits in both codes. Meabh's brothers Conor and Damien were among the eight Barrs hurlers included, while her younger sister Orlaith, a dual Cork minor this year, is corner-forward in the camogie 15.

Jack Cahalane was unlucky to miss out on a berth in the hurling team but then forward places are always at a premium, especially in the new round-robin format with extra matches for everyone. Consider the calibre of attackers that were omitted: Cahalane, Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy, Shane Kingston, Aaron Myers, Pa Cronin, Michael Hurley, Mark Cronin, Cillian Meyers Murray, Cian Dorgan and more.

Mark Harrington, Sam Ryan, Cian Kiely and Niall Cashman were also well in the mix.

All those hurlers and footballers featured in various combinations that the judges submitted but the difficulty with these types of All-Star schemes is the plethora of options.

In the end, only 15 could be incorporated into each team and they'll get their reward in front of family, friends and club members at Reardens tonight.

Ben Cunningham in action for the Barrs as Cathal Cormack, Blackrock, tries to stop his progress. Picture: Larry Cummins

REARDENS ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAM:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers), Colm Scully (St Finbarr's);

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Mattie Taylor (Mallow);

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr's), Brian O'Driscoll (Carbery);

Conor Horgan (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's);

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr's), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Darren Murphy (Ballincollig).

BREAKDOWN: Nemo 6, Barrs 4, Castlehaven 2, Ballincollig, Carbery, Mallow 1 each.

REARDENS ALL-STAR HURLING TEAM:

Gavin Connolly (Blackrock);

Cian Walsh (St Finbarr's), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Eoin Keane (St Finbarr's);

Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), John Cashman (Blackrock);

Ben O'Connor (St Finbarr's), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr's);

Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr's), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's);

Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).

BREAKDOWN: Barrs 8, Blackrock 4, Newtownshandrum 2, Erin's Own 1.

REARDENS ALL-STAR LADIES FOOTBALL TEAM:

Meabh O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey);

Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg), Roisin Phelan, (Aghada), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey);

Maire O'Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Roisin O'Sullivan, (Mourneabbey), Meabh Cahalane (Éire Óg);

Hannah Looney (Aghada), Brid O'Sullivan, (Mourneabbey);

Emma Cleary (Éire Óg), Doireann O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Ciara O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey);

Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers), Laura Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey), Eimear Scally (Éire Óg).

BREAKDOWN: Mourneabbey 8, Éire Óg 4, Aghada 2, Bride Rovers 1.

REARDENS ALL-STAR CAMOGIE TEAM:

Amy Lee (Seandún);

Laura Buttimer (Cloughduv), Niamh O’Leary (Seandún), Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarr's);

Cliona Lynch (Sarsfields), Laura Hayes (St Catherine's), Laura Treacy (Killeagh);

Katelyn Hickey (Seandún), Michelle Murphy (Seandún);

Orlaith Mullins (Sarsfields), Lucy Allen (Sarsfields), Lauren Homan (Seandún);

Orla Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Amy O’Connor (Seandún), Joanne Casey (Inniscarra).

BREAKDOWN: Seandún 6, Sarsfields 3, Barrs 2, Inniscarra, Killeagh, St Catherine's, Cloughduv 1 each.