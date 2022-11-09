Barry Notley is a worthy inductee into the AUL Hall of Fame

CORK CELTIC had a habit of signing strikers and within a short space of time turning them into centre backs.

They won the League Championship in 1974 with a pair of converted goal-smiths who put their striking experience to use by blocking the pathway to goal.

Offensively and defensively Barry Notley and John McCarthy were huge successes.

Barry was a prolific scorer with Burton Albion before Derby County signed him.

Amby Fogarty, manager of Cork Hibs and Cork Celtic, built a reputation for importing bargain buys from clubs around Derby and Nottingham and it was from one of his famous shopping expeditions that he brought Barry to Cork Celtic in 1969.

Barry paid his way with goals and in his first full season, 1970-71, he was leading scorer at Turner’s Cross with 10.

Hall of Fame Award, Barry Notley, with his award, also included are family members.

Whether it was home sickness or what, Barry returned to England at the end of the season and became Nuneaton Borough’s new player manager David Pleat’s first signing.

On his debut he scored against his former club Derby County and became a great favourite of the fans.

He was Nuneaton’s top scorer with 22 goals in 1971-72 so, not surprisingly, there was much disappointment after his no-show for the opening session of the new season after which it was announced that he had returned to Cork.

Nuneaton wanted a transfer fee for his services. Celtic meanwhile registered him with the League.

However, Limerick, under the managership of Amby Fogarty, who originally signed him for Celtic, claimed they had come to an agreement with Nuneaton for Barry’s services.

It became a long drawn-out messy saga and the season was nearly over when the League arbitrated in favour of the Cork Club.

Celtic finished fourth from the bottom and they began the new campaign 1973-74 like a team suffering from a hangover, being annihilated 7-0 by Bohs in their first away match.

However, Celtic made a miraculous recovery and went on to win the championship for the first and only time.

History arrived on 7th April ’74 when, amidst emotional scenes, they beat St Pat’s 3-0 in their penultimate game.

Anne Ludzik, Ann and Barry Notley at the Jerry Harris testimonial match at Turner's Cross Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Long before Tambling’s clincher, hundreds of success-starved Celtic fans had been gathering on the touchline for the final whistle to allow them maul, hug and kiss their champions who exorcised the ghosts of the past.

Barry made 20 appearances on the League winning team and contributed nine goals.

He surprisingly returned to play with Albert Rovers in the Munster Senior League in 1975. After one season with Alberts, Barry returned to the League of Ireland but not, as might have been expected, with Cork Celtic.

With Cork Hibernians resigning from the League at the end of 1975/76, it was Albert Rovers who were awarded their place in the League of Ireland and Barry scored Albert's first ever league goal in a 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Flower Lodge on 3 October '76.

Whatever lure was in the name Albert Rovers it had a major effect on his career; after three seasons in the league with Alberts the club changed its name to Cork United and he returned once more to non-league football with Alberts.

Like a yo-yo he went back and forth but saw out his league days with Cork Utd who were expelled in 1982.

The Cork Celtic team who won the title in 1974. Back: Paul O’Donovan, Ben Hannigan, John McCarthy, Keith Edwards, John Carroll, Barry Notley, Alec Ludzik, Dinny Ryan. Front: Alfie Hale, Mick Tobin, Paddy Shortt, Ken Moore, Bobby Tambling, Richie Brooks, Frank O’Neill.

With no League of Ireland football in Cork in 1982-83 Barry signed for Douglas Hall and captained them captained their team which brought off the Premier League and AOH Cup double in 1983-’84.

Barry played for two seasons with the AUL Oscar Traynor team before taking up refereeing.

His rise up the ranks was meteoric and he was given charge of many prestige finals.

Barry was a unanimous choice as Cork Soccer Hall of Fame Recipient for 2022.