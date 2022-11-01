Paul Higgins: Cork Schoolboys League U12 panel has the talent to compete

‘IF YOU want something done, ask a busy person.’

That was the advice from Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers, which sounds about right for newly-appointed U12 Cork Schoolboys League manager Paul Higgins.

The father of three has a hectic life and while things have just gotten busier, he is looking forward to the new role.

“The experience gained as a coach last year was brilliant and it gave me the fire in the belly to become a number one for the coming season.”

With very little time to assemble two squads, Cork United and Cork Athletic, Higgins relied heavily on his knowledge of the leagues, with the backing of his experienced backroom staff. He also feels the recent trials were a great way of looking at all the talent across the divisions.

We had over 150 kids in from all 12 divisions. The standard was very high and that’s huge credit to all the local clubs in Cork.

“It was very hard to get it down to 52 but I’m confident we got it right.

“We have put together a great backroom staff. Barbra O’Connell, Colin Yelverton, Coailte Hayes, Ian Ryan, Colin Henderson, Danny Quinlan and Alan Cooper.

“Barbara has been involved at every age level of football so she will be invaluable for us going forward. Barbra also holds her UEFA badge and her knowledge and experience as a player as well as a coach is invaluable.

“Colin Yelverton was with the Cork U13 set up with me last year and a winner of an All-Ireland with Cork Youths. I see him first-hand with kids and he is an absolute fantastic coach and a better person.”

SUPPORT

The goalkeepers will also get great support.

“Ian Ryan will work with our goalkeepers through the year and Ian has vast experience working with former Cobh Ramblers manager Stephen Henderson and they have a very successful MDA Coaching School in Cobh. Ian, again, has a great way with kids and was a must for me.

“Coailte Hayes is a fantastic guy who has worked through the years in Ringmahon with some fantastic players.

“He was part of coaching team that had three Irish U17 internationals recently. He had many a success with Ringmahon and fabulous manner with the kids.

“Colin Henderson is a young lad only new to coaching and this will be his first venture at this level of coaching but he is born into football and has good pedigree from playing National League U19s with Cork City this year.

“Danny Quillinan is currently the Douglas Hall U16 Premier manager. Danny was part of Avondale and Leeds’ senior teams in the past few years so another good addition.”

At the launch of the Ringmahon Rangers Academy Shirt Sponsorship: Alan Cooper, Justin Young, general manager of front of shirt sponsors Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Katie Carroll, Ringmahon Academy treasurer and head of Ringmahon Rangers Academy Paul Higgins. Picture: Doug Minihane

He is currently doing his UEFA B license also.

“Alan Cooper will be in to help and we are delighted to have him. He is a person who is great with the kids and currently working through his badges.”

Cork United play Limerick District, Kerry, and West Cork B while Cork Athletic play Limerick County, West Cork A, and Limerick Desmond.

“We kick off the campaign this weekend as one Cork side will play West Cork while the other will play Limerick County. I’m under no illusion that Cork should compete at the highest level.

“We aim to be competitive. And I believe we have the players and staff to do so.

The talent in Cork underage soccer is tremendous and being involved with Craig Robinson last year really opened my eyes to this.

"We are excited with the squads assembled and what we’re looking to do really is allow the players express themselves because we know they are good enough to do so.

“There are many different clubs involved and it’s great to see the lads come together and gel so well and already you can see a great bond which will hopefully translate onto the pitch.”

He is also the current chairman of Ringmahon.

“I’m busy but I’m lucky I’m part of such a great club. Behind all great clubs is a good committee and I feel we have assembled a working committee and some great people who will guide this club for the years to come.

“It’s great that we have the use of the club facilities for the Cork Schoolboys League squads and huge thanks to the club for providing this. The squads will train together every Friday evening and let’s hope it will be a successful year. We are all looking forward to it.”