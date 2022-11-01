Muskerry Junior B joy for the Blarney footballers

Blarney 3-10 Inniscarra 0-4

BLARNEY made light work of Inniscarra’s second team to secure the Ballincollig Credit Union Muskerry Junior B football title at Ovens.

Inniscarra, fresh from their first-team hurlers winning the PIHC title, never got going.

Blarney were in control from start to finish, with Stephen Mullane holding things together in defence, Olan Hegarty was on a world of ball at midfield, while Denis McSweeney, Alan McEvoy and Cork senior hurler Shane Barrett made their presence felt in the forward area.

Blarney’s first team couldn’t have asked for a better start, they scored 1-1 inside four minutes. Man of the Match McEvoy with a point, while McSweeney raised a green flag. Inniscarra to their credit battled gamely for the hour, even when the game was beyond them well before the final whistle.

Inniscarra kicked two consecutive points in a space of a minute and a half, Darragh Hughes and a long-range effort from Mark Linehan.

The winners were awarded a penalty just before the first quarter, Cathal Hegarty was pulled down in the box, but Keith Costello, who tried to dink the ball into the net, went over the bar instead.

The winners were in control at this juncture, they kicked three points on the trot to lead 1-5 to 0-2 after 26 minutes. The sides exchanged white flags, before Barrett bisected the posts, as his team had a comfortable 1-7 to 0-3 advantage at half-time.

Blarney had the chance to effectively finish the game two minutes into the new half when they were awarded a second penalty. Costello was pulled down in the box and it was McEvoy who stepped up this time and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Cathal Hegarty pointed until Adam O’Connell landed an effort, Inniscarra’s only score in the second half, as Blarney led 2-8 to 0-4 after 45 minutes. Scores were at a premium in the third quarter, there were just three scores all from Blarney, Alan McEvoy with 1-1 and a McSweeney free as Blarney claimed the silverware and return to the Junior A ranks for 2023.

Blarney captain Keith Costello and Muskerry board official Dave Lee.

Scorers for Blarney: A McEvoy 2-5 (0-4 f, 1-0 pen), D McSweeney 1-1 (0-1 f), V O’Mahony, K Costello (f), C Hegarty, S Barrett 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: A O’Connell, D Hughes, M Linehan 0-1 each, J Lynch 0-1f.

BLARNEY: B O’Sullivan; D Lordan, S Mullane, B Hallihan; S O’Grady, R O’Donovan, V O’Mahony; C Foley, O Hegarty; S Barrett, K Costello, D McSweeney; C Barrett, A McEvoy, C Hegarty.

Subs: S Jordan for B O’Sullivan (h-t), S Crowley for C Foley, D Quill for S O’Grady (39).

INNISCARRA: J O’Leary; S Ahern, K Burke, N Vaughan; L Keogh, J O’Brien, S Quinlivan; B Gould, M Linehan; J Lynch, D Lynch, S O’Sullivan; S Barrett, A O’Connell, B Lowney.

Subs: S Barrett for S O’Sullivan (25), L Buckley for L Keogh, S Linehan for D Lynch (h-t).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).