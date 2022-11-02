Cork Boxing Board plan new measures to create unity between clubs

ON Saturday, November 19, the Cork Ex-Boxers Association will present their annual Hall of Fame award.

This year has added significance as it will be the Golden Jubilee presentation.

Over the years, many outstanding Cork boxing names have won the coveted award since its inception in 1977, five years after the foundation of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association. Now that the CEBA has enjoyed its first 50 years making a constructive and valued contribution to the development of boxing on Leeside it must also plan for the future.

Over many generations, Cork has produced thousands of boxers. When they retire, in most cases, they are no longer active in clubs. The CEBA creates a great opportunity to stay involved in the sport, meeting each month to plan engagements.

CEBA is the third longest-established group of former boxers in the world. The group intends to strengthen its base in the new year.

Elsewhere, the Glen Boxing Club Committee met recently and discussed plans to hold a Tomás Mac Curtain boxing tournament in early 2023. The former Cork Lord Mayor murdered in 1920 was president of the club at the time of his death.

This will be a very prestigious tournament and the Glen BC will organise a souvenir programme in addition to presenting the participating boxers with a very unique medal.

CONDUCT

Elsewhere, at the November meeting of the County Board, a discussion document on a number of anomalies that have arisen recently will be on the table.

The meeting will also put the spotlight on other issues. This will include a code of conduct and mutual respect between clubs, a proper committee structure in each club consistent with the names submitted on the affiliation form, structured banking facilities to enable efficient drawing down of government sporting grants, full understanding of the transfer of boxer procedures, and a universal remedy agreed by all clubs to expose individuals involved in the activity of poaching boxers.

Another recommendation will also suggest that the board should set up a disciplinary committee that would always be on standby to adjudicate on any extraordinary issues which may arise occasionally. Following this discussion, clubs will have had their say and this will create transparency and co-operation which will further strengthen the board and consolidate goodwill and understanding amongst the clubs.

Joshua McGill of Muskerry BC (red) and Leon O’Driscoll of Golden Gloves BC in action during the Cork Boxing Leagues which are underway every Thursday night at the Northside Boxing Club facility in Blackpool. Picture: Doug Minihane

It will also set a high standard and send out the right message to all parties involved with the Cork County Board.

ANNIVERSARY

Last week, the anniversary of the death of the great Sunnyside coach Albie Murphy took place. Gordon Joyce reflected on his contribution to boxing.

Albie Murphy took over as coach of Sunnyside Boxing Club in 1976 after being pursued by the late Miah Dennehy, Tom Daly (Silver Fox), Denis Murphy secretary in 1976. Albie trained many county, Munster, and Irish champions at all levels. He brought the famed Sunnyside to Dagenham in 1977. The boxing was in the famed Fords Social Sports Club.

Kieran Joyce in front of a screenshot of his coach and mentor Albie Murphy, with his Cork Boxer Of The Century Award following the presentation at the Boxing Centenary Dinner Dance in 2014. Picture: Doug MInihane

Albie won his first senior elite title in 1979 courtesy of Neillie Dunne in the heavyweight division. The great Willie Duke won the intermediate light-flyweight title 1980.

Albie created history by winning the national juvenile titles on the same day courtesy of Gordon, Barry and Kieran Joyce. He produced champions at all levels, including the likes of Karl Howe, Paul Hallissey, Sean and Maurice Hennessey, Arnold Dowling, Michael Roche, Patrick McGrath, Glen Hackett, Pat Skillington, and the Murphy brothers, Patrick and Michael. There was also Sean Coughlan and Peter Kenneally, too many to recall!

One of Albie’s proudest moments when Sunnyside claimed the best elite club in 1986 courtesy of Paul Buttimer (flyweight), Gordon Joyce (light welterweight) and Kieran Joyce (light middleweight). Albie coached the National Elite team at the European Championships in Turin. He went to the Seoul Olympics a year later as head coach.

All Albie wanted to see in his lifetime was the unity of Cork boxing clubs. His dream was to build a purpose-built boxing centre in Cork and for all Cork boxers to progress to higher levels and he held many positions on the Cork County Board, including secretary & chairman.

Albie was the Mr Boxing of Cork. He brought the National Juvenile Championships to Cork in the year 1985, the celebration of the Cork 800. Albie was recognised nationally and worldwide.

How about the night when Albie boxed Fred Tiedt the Olympic silver medalist in 1956, which was dubbed the battle of Leeside? Albie gave a very good account of himself against the very experienced Tiedt earning both boxers a standing ovation from the packed city hall of which the sold-out signs were up.