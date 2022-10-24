Christina Desmond can now be ranked as the undisputed, most successful amateur boxer from Cork

IN the early hours of Sunday morning last Christina Dermond, the Queen of Cork Boxing, was officially conferred with the undisputed title of Leeside’s most successful amateur elite boxer in history.

This followed a great night of celebration both in Montenegro, which is a small country in the Balkans sandwiched between Croatia and Albania and equally important in all of Cork Boxing circles.

At around 1.40am this splendid news was conveyed to Cork’s first Elite European Silver Medalist by Cork Boxing historian Michael O’Brien who in the hours prior to, and after the European final had engaged with a huge volume of Cork women involved in the sport.

This group comprised of both current boxers and administrators all expressed their great pride in Christina and paid glowing tributes to the Cill Na Matra native, and outstanding Ambassador for Cork Boxing, asked what this European Silver Medal meant to her, she displayed emotion and elation then composed herself and replied: “I am overjoyed and delighted with the Silver Medal, I came here with four weeks training put my head down and came out with Silver after a close contest."

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin at The Glen Boxing club where he presented his father's cup The Paddy 'The Champ' Martin cup to Christine Desmond, winner of the champions cup with Mick O'Brien, President Cork County Boxing Board and Paddy McSweeney, President Cork Ex Boxers Association

Reflecting on her performance in the final against defending European Champion and Tokyo Olympian Ani Hovsepyan from Armenia, the Dungarvan based Garda continued: “I left it all in the ring and couldn’t have done any more. I had four tough fights and honestly performed to the best of my ability."

Referring to the great support she received from back home Christina said: “My home village of Cill Na Matra and surrounding parishes, have gone insane all week and have given me unbelievable support, as well as the whole of An Garda Siochana and especially my own Station."

The modest and very gracious athlete added: “I can’t thank everyone enough, however I also fully appreciate that it is also very important for me to have a career, as sport does not last forever."

Christina concluded on a very positive point declaring that if you put in the effort and work hard, you’ll get what you deserve.

Amongst those who congratulated Christina by phone in the early hours was former County Board and Munster President Dan O’Connell the man who guided Ireland’s greatest boxing coach Zaur Antia to these shores twenty years ago.

The time has finally come for Irish Boxing to show their public appreciation to this man for what he has archived.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin will be availing of an opportunity to do this in the coming weeks.

At the Cork Ex-Boxers Golden Jubilee dinner last April, Christina was the only female boxer to receive a Golden Glove.

On behalf of that group of five which also included Harry Butt, Seanie Barrett, Kevin Walsh and Gordon Joyce the youngest man ever to win an Elite National Title, Gordon warmly extended his congratulations on behalf of that unique group.

Christina’s European Silver success was particularly celebrated on Leeside as a night of proud jubilation for all women involved in Cork Boxing.

Fr Horgan's BC boxer Christina Demond pictured with Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Mick Nugent at a function in the city centre last weekend honouring her achievement in claiming an Irish Elite Title recently, becoming the first Cork boxer to bring a Senior title back to the city since Dr Eanna Falvey in 2002.

The official congratulations of the Cork County Board to Christina were on this occasion extended by the Boards Treasures Nicola Murphy and by the Registrar and female referee Louise Forde.

The salutations of the Cork Ex Boxers Association were conveyed by Aine Mc Loughlin who also made history by becoming the First Female member of the Golden Jubilee Club.

Nicola Murphy said Christina was constantly encouraging young female Boxers while Louise Forde said she was a magnificent role model.

Aine McLoughlin said she would go to extremes to help all clubs and boxers. County Board Official Vance O’Connell said she is a hero to many young boxers; she has style and elegance and is a great ambassador for the sport.

Catriona Twomey said her success will do a lot to attract many more young girls into the sport while Rose Murphy Togher Committee and Board Volunteer said Christina was always eager to give time and encouragement to all young boxers.

Christina dedication to the sport has had a great effect of many of Corks young aspiring boxing athletes such as Leanne Murphy, Katie O’Keeffe, Saoirse Morrisey, Lauren Crinnion while Shelley Thomas who won four All-Ireland Titles in a row said Christina was an inspiration to her, and every young female boxer in Cork should look to Christina as an example: “I am delighted to offer my own congratulations to a Lady and the Queen of Cork Boxing."

These European Championships had 30 Countries participating, Ireland finished in first place with 7 medals, three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze. The Ukraine finished in second place, with Bulgaria third and Italy fourth, with the big nations Germany in eight position, Poland finishing 9Th and England in 13th place.

To date, Christina Desmond has enjoyed a glittering career, multiple underage All-Ireland Titles, six Elite National Titles, European Championship Bronze in 2016 and Silver in 2022.

Christina Desmond receives a presentation from JJ Murphy, chairman of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association in Bishop Lucey Park.

The only athlete to win the prestigious Echo Supreme Female Athlete of the Year Award twice, a Junior Olympian in China in 2014 and the only Female Boxer named on the Cork Boxing Wall of Fame in Bishop Lucey Park.

She was coached to many of her great successes by Cork coach Tom Power.

Christina has won many accolades including on two occasion The Paddy the Champ Martin Cup. On Saturday 12th December 2020 the Taoiseach presented the Cup to Christina and he was delighted to extend his congratulations to her again last weekend along with a magnificent Irish Team on their history making European success.