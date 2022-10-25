Dr Harty Cup: Rochestown and Youghal battle to keep qualification hopes alive

IT’S effectively a battle for survival as two Cork schools meet in the second round of the TUS Dr Harty Cup (Munster PPS SAHC) tomorrow afternoon.

With St Francis College, Rochestown having lost their opening Group B game to Thurles CBS a fortnight ago and Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide losing out to Our Lady’s Secondary School of Templemore in the same section, the loser of their meeting will almost certainly see their campaign come to a premature end.

Rochestown were beaten by 3-20 to 2-9 by Thurles in Mitchelstown, with Charlie Lucas (Douglas) and Evan O’Connor (Ballygarvan) getting their goals while another Ballygarvan man, Micheál O’Mahony, contributed from frees.

Youghal, who were returning to the Harty after a seven-year absence, were unfortunate to suffer the loss of Cork minor Jayden Casey to injury before their 1-29 to 1-14 defeat to Templemore in Cahir.

Youghal clubman Conor Galvin got the goal for the East Cork school while his clubmate James Murray – also a Cork minor in 2021 – and Killeagh’s Seán Meade also showed up well along with Bobby Nicholson, also of Youghal.

DERBY

If the Tipperary derby between Thurles and Templemore produces a winner, that school will have top spot secured before the final round of games, which takes place after the midterm break.

In Group A, Christian Brothers College can secure a place in the quarter-finals as they clash with Nenagh CBS.

Two weeks ago, CBC ran out 2-19 to 0-16 victors against Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mainistir Thuaidh at Church Road while Nenagh were drawing with De La Salle of Waterford.

Lucas Ó Siocháin of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mainistir Thuaidh moving forward against Christian Brothers College in their Dr Harty Cup game two weeks ago. Picture: Larry Cummins

A win for Christians would put them on four points and leave Nenagh on one, which would guarantee a place in the top two regardless of what happens in the De La Salle-Gaelcholáiste Mhuire game.

Midfielder Mikey Finn of Midleton was to the fore in Christians’ first match, scoring 1-8, while attackers David Cremin (another Magpies man), Fionnán Barry (Douglas) and Fionn Heffernan (Mallow) contributed strongly on the scoresheet, too. Defenders James O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), James Casey and Peter O’Shea (both Erin’s Own) are other key men for the Sidney Hill outfit.

The concession of two early goals against Christians was costly for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire but they can be pleased with how they performed thereafter on their first Harty match in three years.

Ross Ó Súilleabháin, star for Cork minors in 2022, scored 10 of their 16 points against Christians while his Na Piarsaigh clubmates Lucas Ó Síocháin and Seán Pól Cúc put in good shifts with Ciarán Mac Uidhir (Glen Rovers) another to perform well.

Group C, which features three teams, is the only one not to have any Cork presence.

In the opening set of fixtures, Cashel Community School came out on the right side of a barnstormer against St Flannan’s College of Ennis, winning by 5-12 to 2-20 in Cappamore. It means that, if they were to win again today against Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís, they would top the group and the final match would be a play-off for second place.

Even if Ardscoil were to win today, Cashel would advance to the quarter-finals with anything other than a Flannan’s win in the last round.

Group D is also a team-team pool but the scenario is somewhat different after Midleton CBS and St Colman’s College played out a draw in Watergrasshill 14 days ago.

Today’s match sees Colman’s take on last year’s winners, St Joseph’s Secondary School of Tulla. The Fermoy school looked beaten on more than one occasion against Midleton but refused to give up and were rewarded as Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers) secured a 0-20 draw.

It means that a win today for Colman’s would definitely put them in the last eight, but a defeat may not necessarily be terminal, depending on what would happen when Midleton face Tulla in two weeks’ time.

Jamie Magner of Killavullen, who impressed for Avondhu in the county championship this year, was on form for Colman’s against Midleton, while Ronan O’Connell (Bride Rovers) made important contributions too and goalkeeper Shane Coughlan of Fermoy did more than his fair share to keep his side in the game.