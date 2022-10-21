16 brilliant Cork hurlers left in The Battle of the Bridge

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles on EchoLive.ie over the next two months.
Graham Callanan (Glen Rovers) v Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock); Monday, October 24.
Christy Coughlan (Na Piarsaigh) v Gerald McCarthy (St Finbarr's); Tuesday, October 25.
Denis Coughlan (Glen Rovers) v Dermot McCurtain (Blackrock); Wednesday, October 26.
Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) v Ray Cummins (Blackrock); Thursday, October 27.
Tomás Mulcahy (Glen Rovers) v Charlie McCarthy (St Finbarr's); Friday, October 28.
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh) v John Horgan (Blackrock); Saturday, October 29.
Johnny Crowley (Bishopstown) v Tom Cashman (Blackrock); Monday, October 31.
Alan Browne (Blackrock) v Jimmy Barry-Murphy (St Finbarr's); Tuesday, November 1.
How did we decide who was eligible? This is Cork we’re talking about, not just your run-of-the-mill county, so even shortening it to a list of 32 candidates was a challenge for The Echo crew. We gave John Horgan (northside) and Denis Hurley (southside) the last word on the 16 hurlers picked from each side of the river.
To be chosen for The Battle Of The Bridge participants had to have hurled post-1972 and to have come through the underage structures of their sport in Cork.