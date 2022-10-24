Analysis: Kanturk delivered another county title in a golden age for the club while Bantry learned a lot

KANTURK eradicated the memory of consecutive county final losses by claiming the Bon Secours Cork PIFC title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Led by Aidan Walsh in the centre of the pitch, Ian Walsh’s unerring accuracy, and a well-drilled defence, Kanturk deservedly lifted the Billy Long Cup at the conclusion of a controlled, confident display.

In a county final where Bantry Blues were expected to provide the greater goal threat, it was Kanturk who raised three green flags to see off their west Cork opponents.

All of Kanturk’s goals, scored by Ryan Walsh, Aidan Walsh, and Lorcán McLoughlin, were as brilliantly crafted as they were finished. The cornerstone of Kanturk’s victory was their ability to drag the Blues’ defence out of position in the build-up to all three green flags.

Martin O’Brien’s addition to the Kanturk management team had the desired effect on a talented panel whose time is regularly split between football and hurling commitments.

Returning to the county’s senior football ranks will do wonders for a physically strong, athletic group of players who are well-equipped to make an impact in next year’s senior A football grade.

Before throw-in, a one-point loss to Newmarket in the 2021 decider allied with a three-point reversal at the hands of Knocknagree in the delayed 2020 clash meant Kanturk faced the prospect of a third county final loss in a row.

By their own admission, the dual club failed to play to their full potential during each of those defeats.

Kanturk's Alan Walsh and Paul Walsh go high with Bantry Blues' Sean O'Leary during the Bon Secours Premier IFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Understandable then that Kanturk needed a good start against Bantry and got it courtesy of 1-1 inside the opening minute.

Ryan Walsh’s goal came from a move emanating directly from the throw-in.

Kanturk would have been further ahead but for striking an upright five minutes later.

As for Bantry, yesterday’s final offered an immediate opportunity to atone for relegation from the senior A grade last year.

Having averaged two goals a game en route to the PIFC decider, maintaining that ratio was going to be critical to the West Cork club’s chances of overcoming the favourites.

Instead, Bantry found themselves on the back-foot mere seconds after the first whistle. Struggling to gain a foothold, too often the Blues’ early first-half attacks floundered in the final third because of a wayward final pass or their opponents’ confident defending.

As they had done throughout this year’s campaign however, Bantry dug deep and finally breached the Kanturk defence for a close-range Paddy Cronin goal.

That green flag provided a necessary injection of confidence and a young Bantry team responded by moving to within a point of Kanturk.

Yet, the Duhallow club, led superbly by captain Aidan Walsh throughout the county decider, showed why they remained a constant threat on the counter-attack.

Slicing through the Bantry defence, Walsh found the bottom corner of the net to quickly reassert Kanturk’s control of proceedings.

True, the Blues were only a point behind at the interval, but Kanturk’s ability to repeatedly find space in front of the west Cork side’s goal bode well for their second-half prospects.

Eight first-half wides, most of them from scoreable positions, prevented Kanturk from building an even bigger lead.

Demonstrating admirable composure and patience in equal amounts, the Duhallow side responded to Bantry’s early second-half scoring bursts with immediate scores of their own.

BLOW

Forth-three minutes were on the clock when Kanturk struck the deciding blow.

Stretching their opposing defence by getting half-forwards Colin Walsh and Ryan Walsh to stay close to either side-line, Kanturk opened up Bantry’s defence for a third time.

That tactic allowed Lorcán McLoughlin race through the middle unmarked and the centre-forward made no mistake with a confident finish to the back of the net. Only the crossbar prevented the Blues from conceding a fourth goal shortly after.

The closing stages saw Kanturk patiently retain possession. Their defence, superbly anchored by a half-back line comprising of Tommy Walsh, Darren Browne and Brian O’Sullivan, repeatedly forced Bantry to turn over the ball as the Carbery club went in search of goals.

A word too for goalkeeper Ronan Cashman who produced a vital stop late on and his full-back line of John McLoughlin, John Browne, and Lorcan O’Neill who restricted Bantry to a single point from open play during the second half.

Make no mistake, Kanturk will not be joining the senior A grade to make up the numbers; they possess enough weapons to make a serious impact in the upcoming Munster and 2023 senior A championships.