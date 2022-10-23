Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 20:37

Muskerry Junior A Hurling: Ballinora retain their title by seeing off Grenagh

Holders hit four of the last six points in a tight and exciting game in Ovens
Muskerry Junior A Hurling: Ballinora retain their title by seeing off Grenagh

Celebrations for Ballinora after they retainted the Muskerry hurling title by beating Grenagh.

Barry O'Mahony

Ballinora 0-16 Grenagh 0-11 

BALLINORA are the MJK Oils Muskerry JAHC winners for the second consecutive season following a narrow win over Grenagh in the final at Ovens. 

It’s Ballinora’s eighth time claiming the trophy and while it was a close game, it was a deserved win for them, as they had a better-balanced team. 

Ballinora’s experience told in the last 10  minutes, with the game on a knife edge, Ballinora scored four of the six points during that time to see off a dogged Grenagh team.

The teams exchanged points early on, but Ballinora got on top around the middle and led 0-5 to 0-1 after the first quarter, with Liam Lyons landing some sublime efforts. Seán Joyce, who had a fine game for Grenagh, led his team for the hour and he converted a placed ball to reduce the deficit. 

Shane Kingston and Alan O’Shea raised white flags for Ballinora, but the team in yellow and blue hit four of the last five points to remain firmly in contention at half-time, Joyce was key in helping Grenagh come right back into the contest, 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

On the resumption, Grenagh, who last won the Muskerry championship in 2013, which was followed by county success a month later, reduced the lead down to a point, 0-9 to 0-8, but by the third quarter, the team in green and red opened up a three-point gap, 0-12 to 0-9. 

Lyons and Neil Lordan played key roles for the winners. The teams exchanged points, before Ballinora tacked on three points from two Lyons frees and a Kingston effort. 

Joyce converted a free late on for the team in blue and yellow, and despite some very good goal chances late on, nothing came to fruition for Grenagh, as Ballinora held on for a five point win.

The aim now for Ballinora is to try and break the glass ceiling in the county championship, having failed to ignite in the last couple of outings in 2016 and 2021. 

Ballinora will meet either Nemo Rangers or Erin’s Own second string in the county semi-final.

Scorers for Ballinora: L Lyons 0-8 (0-7 f), S Kingston 0-3, N Lordan 0-2, K Murphy, A O’Shea, J Byrne 0-1 each.

Grenagh: S Joyce 0-8 (0-7 f), S Cronin 0-2, L Walsh 0-1.

BALLINORA: B Crowley; K O’Regan, J Lordan, R Barrow; M Lordan, P Cronin, D Corkery; J Byrne, N Lordan; B Murphy, D Holmes, L Lyons; A O’Shea, S Kingston, K Murphy.

Subs: T Burns for K O’Regan (45), J Keohane for K Murphy (50).

GRENAGH: J Walsh; M McSweeney, K Cummins, A Kiely; P McSweeney, P Barry-Murphy, L Walsh; T Twomey, K O’Neill; U Duggan, D Kenny, S Joyce; D Coleman, S Cronin, C Buckley.

Subs: D O’Shea for D Kenny (47), M White for D Coleman (55).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).

More in this section

Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game
IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig
EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Semi-Finals Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final
cork gaajahc
EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Finals

Silver star: Cork boxer Christina Desmond edged out in European Championship final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more