Ballinascarthy are Carbery Junior A hurling champions after a big win over Newcestown

Ballinascarthy 1-25

Newcestown 1-11

BALLINASCARTHY retained the Carbery junior A hurling championship title following this comfortable win against Newcestown at Rossmore on Sunday afternoon.

This win represents Ballinascarthy’s third divisional hurling championship success in four years, and they will now advance to a county quarter-final tie against Valley Rovers next weekend.

Ballinascarthy dominated throughout following a brilliant team performance with star performers in every sector of the pitch which enabled them to cruise to victory.

Key to their success was the brilliance of their forwards especially Brian O’Donovan, Ben Murray and Cillian Cullinane who all excelled.

Ballinscarthy started brightly as they quickly eased into a four-point lead after the first quarter.

Central to their bright start was the unerring accuracy of Jeremy Ryan from set plays, while Brian O’Donovan and Ben Murray were also prolific.

Ballinascarthy upped the tempo in the second quarter as they struck seven successive points which ensured they held a ten-point lead at half-time, 0-14 to 0-4.

Ballinascarthy started the second half brightly with a point from Brian O’Donovan before they effectively secured victory when Cillian Cullinane netted in the 33rd minute.

The talented forward finished off a brilliant move involving Ricky O’Flynn and Brian O’Donovan with a sublime finish to move his side 14 points clear.

Newcestown battled gallantly to the end with Eoin Kelly and Murt Kennelly impressing but they were repelled by a strong Bal rearguard.

Newcestown netted a consolation goal in the 54th minute following a free kick from Eoin Kelly which reduced the arrears to ten points.

Bal, however finished with a flourish to win the title for the seventh time.

Ballinscarthy captain Ciaran Nyhan was presented with the Flyer Nyhan Cup by Carbery Board chairman Aidan O’Rourke.

Scorers for Ballinascarthy: J Ryan 0-7 (6f), (1) sideline, B O’Donovan 0-6, C Cullinane 1-2, B Murray 0-4, C O’Neill 0-3, R O’Flynn, C Cullinane C Ryan 0-1 each

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kelly 1-3 (1-2f), M Kennelly 0-3 (1f), D Twomey 0-3 (3f), C Goggin and K Kelly (f) 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: D Hennessy; D O’Brien, E O’Brien, J O’Brien; A O’Leary, A O’Donovan, C Nyhan; L Murray, C O’Neill; J Ryan, S Ryan, C Cullinane; R O’Flynn, B Murray, B O’Donovan.

Subs: S McCarthy for R O’Flynn (45), C Cullinane for A O’Leary (45), D Walsh for C O’Neill (51).

Newcestown: K Kelly; C O’Sullivan, J Crowley, C White; C Goggin, E Kelly, C Clarke, R Bradfield, M Kennelly; D McSweeney, J Kennelly, D McAree; G Murphy, D Twomey, O Walsh.

Subs: E Calnan for D McSweeney (40), M Kelly for R Bradfield (40), J Burrows for D Twomey (50), R McSweeney for J Kennelly (55).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).