‘YOU couldn’t write that sort of a finish’, Inniscarra match-winning hero Colm Casey said after his dramatic 65th minute goal snatched victory against Castlemartyr in the Cork Premier IHC replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 3-12 to 1-17.

“It is absolute fairytale stuff. We spent two years finding it tough to get out of the group.

“This year we really knuckled down.

“We worked hard. We definitely rode our luck at times. All year, we have been riding our luck.

“Against Ballinhassig, it was near the end we got a goal [Casey again]. Last week in the drawn game, we rode our luck and got a goal in injury time.

“Today we rode our luck again. Over the years, we’ve had days that went the other way. It just seems this year all the luck came together.

“For sure, this is one of my best days,” he revealed.

“Nothing tops when you are with your club and your friends. There are people in that dressing room that played in the last final in 2003 [beaten by Bride Rovers], Dan O’Connell, Steve Olden and a couple of more. They are 19 years trying to get back to today.”

Inniscarra's Colm Casey hit a dramatic winning goal on Saturday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Castlemartyr. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

In his 15th senior season, Casey knew it was last chance saloon when he heard at least three minutes of additional time signalled and Inniscarra behind by two.

I asked Colm Lyons and he said there was an extra minute added on for subs, so I knew it was going to be 64, which meant the last ball had to be dropped in.

"There was no more time for points because they could slow down the puck-out. And it would be game over.

“I was thinking by hook or by crook, we have to get something out of it. The last 30 seconds everyone was inside in the square, so it is just a case of hope the ball will break. And someone will get something on it. Thank God we did.”

Inniscarra's Shane Buckley and Fergal O'Leary show their joy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Promotion to senior A is now secured.

“We’ve had some tough years. We were hit with emigration around 2010 and it took us a while to build back up. This core bunch are in their mid 20s, they are a serious bunch of lads. I am one of the old-timers.

“In fairness, there is serious belief. You see it in the games we dug out. We are never dead. There are 38 togged out today. We had 45 in the league. There were times when we had 80 training.

“People bought into the new management of Paul McCarthy and his team. They are a seriously dedicated bunch and it is very deserving for them as well.

“We also needed to give our supporters something to shout about because in the last few years, we haven’t. It is unbelievable we won.

“But even if we lost, we gave our supporters enjoyment and put a bit of pride back in the Inniscarra jersey.”