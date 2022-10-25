Trailblazers in women's soccer: Passage native Aoife Aherne played for Brentford and West

OVER two decades ago, Passage native Aoife Aherne made the daunting move away from her family to the UK to pursue a career in teaching.

She recently returned home after 22 years, having made a real mark through sport.

In 1999 she landed at Brunel University to study Sports Science. "It was my involvement in football that helped me integrate and I’m still friends with some of my teammates 23 years on. It was helped by the fact that we won the British University women’s football title in my first year beating the well-fancied Loughborough in the final."

She ended up playing for Brentford but decided to challenge herself at a higher level.

“It was one of my teammates at uni that suggested coming to play for West Ham and the manager invited me over for a trial training session. I ended up making my debut the following Sunday away to Spurs. I went on to play for West Ham for four years. I look back with incredible pride on my years there as while we were never paid, our manager Kay Cossington and captain Andrea Woodley tried to make the team as professional as possible.

Passage native Aoife Aherne played for West Ham.

"Kay now works for the FA as a Technical Director and was instrumental in the appointment of the current England manager Sarina Wiegman. She was way ahead of her time in terms of training, tactics and match preparation and I learned so much about that side from her."

GREAT YEARS

The next stop was Plymouth in 2007, in the South West Combination and Southern Premier League.

"I had five great years at Argyle, as well as playing in the intercounty championships for Devon."

Her earliest memories of sport were through her dad Seamus, who played for Cork Airport in the Shipping League. She started with Passage U12 boys when she was 10.

"I was given my first team opportunity for Passage by local legend Jim Murphy who was brave enough to give me my debut. It brings back fond memories of having to get changed in the referee’s room after he had finished and the many funny looks I’d get when I’d rock up onto the pitch."

She represent Ireland at U16 level in alongside Wilton’s Sinead Forde and Suzanne Cunneen, playing against Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"There was some unbelievable talent in Cork around that time. With Cork we won the Bracken Tournament with players such as Barbara O’Connell, Ca Cooke, Sue Kelleher and many others."

Aoife Aherne has had a fantastic career in England and with Passage. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was emotional watching Ireland’s recent World Cup qualification, especially with Cork's Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan involved.

"I think all the female players who have been involved over the years in the game played a massive part in this achievement. We would have relished the opportunity to have had the training and facilities afforded to the players now.

“I always said I’d never retire from playing so you’d never know what could happen next season. I’ve had a few informal chats with the Passage so watch this space," laughs Aherne.

"I’m extremely proud of being from Passage. Of all my achievements, my highlight was winning the Kevin Barry Cup at Turner's Cross on penalties against Casement in 2012. I’ve always said it means so much more winning a trophy for your home club and driving around the town beeping the horns and everyone coming out to congratulate us is the best feeling in the world.

Before mobile phones, that was how everyone found out the results!"

She worked as a fitness manager and personal trainer in London until she met my husband Mark and completed a post-grad in PE teaching at Exeter University.

"I’d always planned to move back to Ireland at some point and Covid probably accelerated our decision. Mark and I have both got jobs now and I’m delighted to have started teaching an LFL1 (Learning for Living) class at Scoil Bernadette in Montenotte. It’s an amazing school and the staff have all helped me settle in.

“I owe so much gratitude to my parents Seamus and Patsy, my brother Shane and so many of my managers, coaches and teammates over the years. "However, without a doubt the two main people who sacrificed so much of their time and energy, particularly in the early years, were Tina and Bird Murphy.

"They drove me to trials, did extra training sessions, paid for new boots/kits when I was travelling to Dublin on the U16 Irish team as well as coming to watch me in England. They continue to support many players both at underage and senior level in the town ensuring Passage remains firmly on the map for soccer in the city.”