PIFC final preview: Kanturk hoping it will be third time lucky when they face Bantry

SUNDAY: Bon Secours county PIFC final, Kanturk v Bantry Blues, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

KANTURK bid to make amends for losing the last two finals while Bantry Blues hit the long road back to past glories.

The bookies quote the Duhallow club 1/3 favourites to join the ranks of the SAFC in 2023 reflecting the degree of difficulty facing the west Cork club.

It’s a novel meeting as Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh outlined.

“Strangely enough, we’ve never played them before,” he said. “I remember getting on a bus to go to the 1998 senior final between Duhallow and Bantry.

“I was only eight at the time and supporting Duhallow obviously, but you could see the passion in the Bantry supporters and their love for football.

“It’s also their first final since then so I’ve no doubt they will be going all out to win in what should be a great contest.

Bantry are a great club with huge history and tradition.”

Kanturk defeated Naomh Abán and Rockchapel by 4-13 to 0-9 and 3-17 to 4-9 respectively before edging Macroom by 1-12 to 1-11 to clinch a semi-final spot.

But, they were taken to extra-time by Cill na Martra before prevailing by 1-14 to 1-13, leading for only the first time at the final whistle.

The Walsh brothers, Ian, Colin, Ryan, Alan, and Paul have shared 5-43 of their scores to date while the other goals have come from their cousin Aidan and Grantas Bucinskas, with two apiece.

There’s a wealth of experience in the McLoughlins, John and Lorcán, while the Brownes, Darren and John, further indicate Kanturk’s talents.

Bantry also won all three group games; against Aghada by 2-11 to 1-9, Castletownbere by 3-11 to 0-19, and Na Piarsaigh by 2-10 to 0-13 to progress directly to the semi-final, where they overcame Iveleary in a thriller, winning by 3-13 to 1-16.

Arthur Coakley is their main marksman with 3-14, six frees, followed by Ruairi Deane with 2-9, one free, and Paul Cronin with 2-7, one free.

Bantry Blues' Ruairí Deane bursts through the centre against Aghada. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The west Cork club was relegated from the SAFC at the end of last season following the 1-16 to 1-9 defeat by Bishopstown, having escaped against St Nick’s the previous season.

In 2019, Bantry reached the PIFC semi-finals, a step better than their quarter-final the previous year. They were senior champions back in 1995 and 1998.