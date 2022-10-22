Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 08:10

PIFC final preview: Kanturk hoping it will be third time lucky when they face Bantry

Duhallow side were beaten in the last two deciders and are hoping to live up to their billing as favourites this time
PIFC final preview: Kanturk hoping it will be third time lucky when they face Bantry

Kanturk's Ryan Walsh collects the ball against Rockchapel in the Bon Secours Premier IFC at Newmarket. Picture: John Tarrant

Mark Woods

SUNDAY: Bon Secours county PIFC final, Kanturk v Bantry Blues, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

KANTURK bid to make amends for losing the last two finals while Bantry Blues hit the long road back to past glories.

The bookies quote the Duhallow club 1/3 favourites to join the ranks of the SAFC in 2023 reflecting the degree of difficulty facing the west Cork club.

It’s a novel meeting as Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh outlined. 

“Strangely enough, we’ve never played them before,” he said. “I remember getting on a bus to go to the 1998 senior final between Duhallow and Bantry.

“I was only eight at the time and supporting Duhallow obviously, but you could see the passion in the Bantry supporters and their love for football.

“It’s also their first final since then so I’ve no doubt they will be going all out to win in what should be a great contest. 

Bantry are a great club with huge history and tradition.”

Kanturk defeated Naomh Abán and Rockchapel by 4-13 to 0-9 and 3-17 to 4-9 respectively before edging Macroom by 1-12 to 1-11 to clinch a semi-final spot.

But, they were taken to extra-time by Cill na Martra before prevailing by 1-14 to 1-13, leading for only the first time at the final whistle.

The Walsh brothers, Ian, Colin, Ryan, Alan, and Paul have shared 5-43 of their scores to date while the other goals have come from their cousin Aidan and Grantas Bucinskas, with two apiece.

There’s a wealth of experience in the McLoughlins, John and Lorcán, while the Brownes, Darren and John, further indicate Kanturk’s talents.

Bantry also won all three group games; against Aghada by 2-11 to 1-9, Castletownbere by 3-11 to 0-19, and Na Piarsaigh by 2-10 to 0-13 to progress directly to the semi-final, where they overcame Iveleary in a thriller, winning by 3-13 to 1-16.

Arthur Coakley is their main marksman with 3-14, six frees, followed by Ruairi Deane with 2-9, one free, and Paul Cronin with 2-7, one free.

Bantry Blues' Ruairí Deane bursts through the centre against Aghada. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Bantry Blues' Ruairí Deane bursts through the centre against Aghada. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The west Cork club was relegated from the SAFC at the end of last season following the 1-16 to 1-9 defeat by Bishopstown, having escaped against St Nick’s the previous season.

In 2019, Bantry reached the PIFC semi-finals, a step better than their quarter-final the previous year. They were senior champions back in 1995 and 1998.

More in this section

20220430 Cork Ex Boxers Golden Jubilee Dinner Christina Desmond shines for Ireland again at European Championships
Munster v Leinster - United Rugby Championship The Longshot: Munster look to turn odds around against Leinster
New GAA development course at Farranferris Education and Training Campus New GAA development course at Farranferris Education and Training Campus
cork gaapifc
<p>Christina Desmond of Ireland after beating Melissa Gemini of Italy in their light middleweight 70kg semi-final bout in Budva. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more