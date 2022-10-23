Kanturk v Bantry: Aidan Walsh relishing prospect of 13th county final

KANTURK captain Aidan Walsh is hoping it will be Lucky 13, when he leads out the team to play Bantry Blues in the Bon Secours county PIFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday at 4pm.

The 32-year-old midfielder has already played in 12 county finals, eight with Kanturk, three more with Duhallow and one with CIT hurlers.

And to continue the good fortune theme, Walsh is aiming to make it third time lucky after losing the last two deciders against Duhallow neighbours Newmarket and Knocknagree.

“This is our ninth county final in 11 years,” he told The Echo. “Our first was in 2011 in football, then hurling in 2013, two in 2017, and three since then, including two last year in hurling and football.

We won five of the eight, losing the last two in football and Kilworth in hurling in 2018, mostly with 14 dual players.

“And the experience of being here before is obviously a help but it’s all about playing for the jersey.”

It’s an incredible run for Walsh, who has been playing adult football and hurling for Kanturk for the past 16 years.

He’s joined in the team by brother Tommy and five cousins, Paul, Colin, Alan, Ryan and Ian, with the Walsh name dominating the scoring charts.

And Aidan has stressed the importance of absorbing it all. “We’re fortunate to have been involved in so many county finals and what you’re doing is trying to take everything in, make the most of it because it can flash by in the click of a finger.

“As well, you don’t know when or if you will ever get back to a county final again. The time has flown by.

“There are only a few more years left in it so you try to soak it all in. We won our first in 2011 which was our first in 50 years or something crazy as that and now this is our ninth since, which is unbelievable.

“I’m the oldest of the seven Walshs. I tell them that we’ll look back on this in 20 years, sitting down having a pint and talking about these great days. You have to make the most of it.”

Marc Sheehan, with, David Daly, Bantry Blues and Aidan Walsh, Kanturk. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kanturk consolidated their PSHC status at the first time of asking at the end of August and it’s been all football since under the direction of Martin O’Brien.

“It’s been solely football which is a huge bonus for us and Martin has brought a new lease of life to the group.

“We had a very tough semi-final against Cill na Martra which went to extra-time. It showed the character of the group because we only led for the first time right at the very end and we stuck to the game plan, which was the main thing.

“We’ve a great group, which is trying to get the most from both the football and hurling. We’re fortunate to have such a panel of players in recent years and this season we’ve added two or three more younger fellows to help us, some of the elder statesmen.

There’s a lot of experience in addition to some of the younger lads and we’re all driving each other on. My brother Tommy and our five cousins are always trying to be the best on the pitch.

“Then you have the McLoughlins and the Browns involved as well. It could be one of us one day, another the next day and that drives us all on.

“We all get on great which is fantastic in group. We all enjoy training and there’s nobody rushing away afterwards either."