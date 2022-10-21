Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 17:02

Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final

Leesider followed up her victory over a Swedish opponent by beating Melissa Gemini of Italy
Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final

Christina Desmond of Ireland after beating Melissa Gemini of Italy in their light middleweight 70kg semi-final bout in Budva. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

CORK'S Christina Desmond will fight for European Championships gold in Montenegro on Saturday after a dominant display against Melissa Gemini.

Having excelled against Swedish opponent Malena Hede on Tuesday, the Cill na Martra native delivered again, this time overcoming Italian Gemini in the light middleweight 70kg category.

Ireland’s Christina Desmond and Melissa Gemini of Italy in action. Picture: INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic
Ireland’s Christina Desmond and Melissa Gemini of Italy in action. Picture: INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

The Garda previously secured a bronze medal in 2016 in the middleweight division butwas only called up to travel to this championships as a replacement for the injured Lisa O'Rourke.

The Irish have been superb to date, with Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh also reaching the semis, picking up bronze medals, while Amy Broadhurst is also through to a final.

Desmond has been flying the Cork boxing flag since first emerging as a promising fighter with Macroom BC and then training at Fr Horgan's. She's a former Youth Olympian, multiple Irish title holder and now a two-time European bronze medalist. Twice she was picked as The Echo Women in Sport overall winner for her exploits in the ring.

Earlier this year, Desmond returned with the golden belt after a very prestigious international tournament in Romania. It was a major boost for the Leesider, whose career was heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic and the restrictions on indoor sports.

Read More

AGM hears of a great year for Cork boxing with 42 All-Ireland titles returning to Leeside

More in this section

Munster v Leinster - United Rugby Championship The Longshot: Munster look to turn odds around against Leinster
New GAA development course at Farranferris Education and Training Campus New GAA development course at Farranferris Education and Training Campus
Jamaica v Ireland - Rugby League World Cup - Group C - Headingley Stadium The Longshot: Ireland outsiders on world stages
cork boxingother sports
<p>At the Cork Ex Boxers Golden Jubilee dinner Christina Desmond received a Golden Glove award from Paddy McSweeney of the CEBA. Picture: Doug Minihane</p>

Christina Desmond shines for Ireland again at European Championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more