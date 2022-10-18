AGM hears of a great year for Cork boxing with 42 All-Ireland titles returning to Leeside

THE annual general meeting of the Cork County Boxing Board took place at The Glen Boxing Club recently, the President of the board Billy O’Sullivan presided.

In his address to the meeting O’Sullivan reported, he was delighted that Cork Boxers in an extended season had won a record 42 All-Ireland Titles.

He praised the great work of the Club coaches and congratulated all Boxers on their National success.

In his report, Secretary John Wiseman now in his seventeenth year said: “Despite the interruptions caused by the pandemic, the Board had fully discharged its duties and completed all Championships on time."

He thanked all the Clubs for their co-operation and his fellow colleagues on the Officer Board.

He warmly extended the Board’s gratitude to The Cork Ex Boxers Association for sponsoring the additional boy and girl 1 and 2 Championship medals, and also for CEBA’s continuous presentation annually of The Jack McAuliffe Gold Medals for those athletes who won National Titles.

He also congratulated the C.E.B.A. members on reaching a great milestone this year as they celebrated their Golden Jubilee.

The Secretary particularly singled out for special mention our European medalists and all who represented Ireland on the International circuit.

The Secretary thanked the Northside Boxing Club for very successfully hosting the Board Championships and thanked The Glen Boxing Club for facilitating two AGM’s.

Cork Ex-Boxers 2021 Hall Of Fame recipient Christy O'Keeffe (centre) pictured with CEBA president Paddy McSweeney and chairman JJ Murphy. Picture: Doug Minihane

He also acknowledged The Brian Dillons Club who made their premises available to the Officer Board for occasional meetings, the Secretary comprehensively detailed the report of former President Michael O’Brien culminating in O’Brien stating that he was delighted to see Teddy Barry appointed a Director of the IABA, and now President of the Munster Council.

Wiseman fully concurred with O’Brien that Barry’s new roles was recognition for many years of promoting the sport and would also be of benefit to Cork Boxing in general.

The Treasurer Nicola Murphy provided a fully detailed income and expenditure report, which was universally adapted.

She also outlined the circumstances where the Board, on the advice of the IABA CEO had changed from being a Limited Company and returned to the status of a ‘Not for Profit’ sporting entity.

Therefore, as an affiliate of the IABA the Board were fully protected legally by the umbrella organization and no longer had to engage annually with the Revenue Commissioners, Nicola Murphy was thanked and appreciatively acknowledged for her dedication attention to detail in relation to the Boards Banking Affairs.

Looking to the new season, following a discussion it was agreed to commence the weekly Leagues on Thursday 20th October.

The venue is the Northside Boxing Club, the Clubs agreed to assist the matchmaker Billy O’Sullivan the Board President, and the Secretary John Wiseman said he was confident that this venue would be central to all.

The Northside Club Coach, Paul Buttimer was thanked for facilitating the League programme.

A feature of the new season will be the presentation of medals following the completion of the Leagues.

Meanwhile a number of Clubs have made applications to the County Board to host their annual tournaments.

The Kanturk Boxing Club will run their tournament on Sunday afternoon next 23rd October, the venue is The Edel Quinn Hall.

Irish coach Zaur Antia with Aine McLoughlin and Louise Forde, Cork Academy coaches.

In previous years the Club have held some of their tournaments at this venue.

Kanturk are a very successful Club and are expecting a big attendance on the day.

Head coach Jim McConville said that they have organized an excellent programme of very good competitive boxing.

In recent years Kanturk BC has produced many outstanding County, Munster and All-Ireland champions.

With the pride of the Club being Katie O’Keeffe the only boxer ever from Cork, to win three European Championship Medals.

Elsewhere, The Cork Ex Boxers Association are now in the last quarter of celebrating their Golden Jubilee year.

To date it has been an outstanding success and every event organized during the year was a credit to a group who were founded in 1972 and stood the test of time going from strength to strength.

In the last ten years The Cork Ex Boxers Association C.E.B.A. have made a huge impact on the Cork boxing landscape.

Cork Boxing Clubs have benefited from much of their work. The County Board have also had Championships sponsored and National winners presented with gold medals.

Many plaques have been erected in Bishop Lucey Park which now recalls the names of many Cork Boxers going back to Cork Representatives at the Olympic Games in 1924.

In November a Mass for all Deceased, members over the last 50 years will be celebrated many Cork Boxing Families will be invited to attend the Mass and reception which follows.

On Saturday, 3rd December a Golden Jubilee Boxing breakfast will take place where a number of prestigious presentations will be made.

The final event of the Golden Jubilee Year will be the launch of the C.E.B.A. book, Rebels in The Ring.