AUL: Adam Carroll’s late goal seals Blackstone Rovers win in League 2

Glenthorn B 0

Blackstone Rovers 1

BLACKSTONE ROVERS maintained their 100% record with a slender 1-0 victory over Glenthorn Celtic B to cement their position at the helm of League 2 at Glenthorn Park.

In what were atrocious wet and windy conditions at Glenthorn Park, it was little wonder why gilt edge chances were few and far between over the 90 minutes.

And at times, it became impossible for the players to maintain any kind of control at all over the ball – such were the difficulties caused by the elements.

However, both sides toiled like Trojans and after some early pressure from Blackstone, a misunderstanding in their defence almost allowed Robbie Coade an opportunity, but a sharp intervention from James Boland ensured parity was going to be maintained for the moment.

Some nice build up play followed from Blackstone which ended when a terrific tackle from Glenthorn’s Jacob Hurley ensured Sean Carroll’s obvious threat on goal was aborted.

From a corner, the ball broke for Sean Carroll, but his effort to drill goal-wards was snuffed out as a number of Glenthorn defenders charged his effort down.

Blackstone's Evan Hourighan gets past his opponent in the action against Glenthorn B at Glenthorn Park.

Glenthorn threatened at the other end and when Edwin Buckley played it on for Robbie Coade, it took a superb save from Boland to foil the wide-sided Glenthorn midfielder.

Then, when play shifted to the other end, Warren Forde had a chance, but headed straight at Timothy following Cian O’Donovan’s corner.

An industrious run from James Leahy took him down the right channel before crossing low for Robbie Coade who was unlucky to see his first time effort sail narrowly over.

This was followed by a speculative effort from Adam Leahy that also sailed over.

Minutes later; Adam Carroll embarked on a run that took him past two defenders before seeing his low firm effort come off Danny Callaghan for a corner.

From the ensuing set-piece, Warren Forde got his head to it, but steered wide of the target.

At the other end, Blackstone struggled to clear from Edwin Buckley’s corner and when it broke for Adam Leahy, he cracked an effort narrowly over.

When Sean Carroll saw his crisply struck effort travel wide of the posts from a free kick, Gavin Pepper’s delivery almost found Warren Forde, but was thwarted when Keith Timothy smothered possession in the nick of time.

Glenthorn came close after that when James Leahy stormed away with haste on the right, but his final delivery flashed wide of the far post.

A terrific ball from Edwin Buckley was cleared, but only as far as the available Adam Leahy who rifled over from the edge of the box.

Warren Forde steadied after winning possession around 25 yards out and after checking to his right; he forced Keith Timothy to collect from his effort that went straight at him.

Nice build up play from Glenthorn followed which ended when Jordan Cambridge failed to get enough force on his effort at goal.

A ball over the top looked like it was destined for the available Robbie Coade, but a superbly timed tackle by Gavin Pepper saved the day for Blackstone.

Play soon shifted to the Glenthorn end with Adam Carroll hooking over with a half chance.

Glenthorn Celtic B's captain Robbie Coade (left) with Blackstone Rovers' Michael Twohig, accompanied by referee Billy Noonan.

Then, after Edwin Buckley broke up play around the centre, he found Coade who tried to pick out the available Adam Murphy, but the wind assisted pass had just too much on it.

What a chance then followed for Blackstone when Calum O’Mahony set Ciaran McCarthy up with a marvellous opportunity, but the well-positioned Keith Timothy was on hand to produce a big point-blank save to maintain parity.

But, with just minutes remaining, Adam Carroll found space around 25 yards out to slam low and hard into the bottom corner to grab the only goal of the game – 1-0 to Blackstone in the end.

Glenthorn B: Keith Timothy, Jacob Hurley, Josh Barry, Danny Callaghan, Jamie Lewis, James Leahy, Robbie Coade, Sean O’Halloran, Adam Leahy, Edwin Buckley and Jordan Cambridge.

Subs: Adam Murphy for Sean O’Halloran (70), Aaron Mullins for James Leahy (77), Kamunas Dijokas for Jordan Cambridge (81).

Blackstone Rovers: Jamie Boland, Cian O’Donovan, Michael Twohig, Colin Bevan, Gavin Pepper, Gavin O’Connor, Evan Hourighan, Damien Deady, Adam Carroll, Warren Forde and Sean Carroll.

Subs: Calum O’Mahony for Warren Forde (68), Denis McCarthy for Colin Bevan (73), Ciaran McCarthy for Sean Carroll (80),

Referee: Billy Noonan.