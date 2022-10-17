Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 08:22

Rebels will face the royals in Mid West Cork Darts exhibition in December

UK darts pros Michael 'Bullyboy' Smith and Ian 'Diamond' White will take on Cork's John 'The Joker' O'Shea and Ciaran 'Hightower' Teehan
Rebels will face the royals in Mid West Cork Darts exhibition in December

The Mid West Cork Darts Organisation launching the Rebels and Royals Pro Darts Exhibition.

Andrew Horgan

THE Mid West Cork Darts Organisation have officially announced the details of their upcoming ‘Rebels & Royal Pro Darts Exhibition’.

The event will include two of the UK's top darts players in Michael 'Bullyboy' Smith and Ian 'Diamond' White while two of Ireland's, and Cork's, finest arrow slingers - John 'The Joker' O'Shea and Ciaran 'Hightower' Teehan - will also be in action.

The exhibition will be held at the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon on Saturday, December 3 with standard tickets priced at €20 while VIP tickets are also available at €40 with proceeds going to Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

“The Mid West Cork Darts Organisation are delighted to present the Rebels & Royal Pro Darts Exhibition,” begins their secretary William McSweeney.

“The headline sponsor for the night will be Carling who have helped to fund Mid West Cork Darts the last few years.

“Michael 'Bullyboy' Smith who hails from St Helen's England is renowned as one of the most naturally gifted darts players in the world at the mere age of 32.

“Michael is currently ranked number four in the world and boasts several career wins to date including World Youth Champion. Dutch Darts Masters Champion 2022 along with multiple PDC player's titles. Michael was narrowly defeated in the PDC world final last year by Peter Wright.

“Joining Michael to make up the Royal team will be Ian 'Diamond' White who is a 13-time PDC ranking event winner and three-time major quarter-finalist.

“John 'The Joker' O'Shea is one of Ireland's best arrow slingers who celebrated his 30 years of throwing darts in 2019 by winning the BDO World Masters, a title previously won by Phil Taylor, and Michael Van Gerwen to name but a few.

“John is currently a PDC Tour Card Holder having won his card in January and is on track to play the World Darts Championship at the Ally Pally in December on current rankings.

“Ciaran 'Hightower' Teehan has two PDC World Championships appearances, is a PDC Challenge Tour Winner, a World Masters quarter-finalist and a Modus Super Series Winner all at age 23.

“The pros will play local darts players from the Midwest League on the night and also go head to head in a Rebels v Royals face-off to complete the night.

“Proceeds from the event will go towards Marymount University Hospital & Hospice which provides specialist-enabling palliative care of the highest quality for those with a life-limiting illness and care for older people of our community, cherishing the uniqueness and dignity of each person.

“Marymount holds a close place to everyone’s heart in Cork and we hope that the Cork darts community will come together to support this great event.”

Tickets go on sale today October and they will be available online at Eventbrite.ie, but they can also be bought at The Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon, Mick Finns Bar in Clonakilty or by calling 0868941629.

More in this section

Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Kilshannig take their first ever JAHC title with victory over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 
other sportscork darts
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels 15/10/2022

Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more