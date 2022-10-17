Rebels will face the royals in Mid West Cork Darts exhibition in December

THE Mid West Cork Darts Organisation have officially announced the details of their upcoming ‘Rebels & Royal Pro Darts Exhibition’.

The event will include two of the UK's top darts players in Michael 'Bullyboy' Smith and Ian 'Diamond' White while two of Ireland's, and Cork's, finest arrow slingers - John 'The Joker' O'Shea and Ciaran 'Hightower' Teehan - will also be in action.

The exhibition will be held at the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon on Saturday, December 3 with standard tickets priced at €20 while VIP tickets are also available at €40 with proceeds going to Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

“The Mid West Cork Darts Organisation are delighted to present the Rebels & Royal Pro Darts Exhibition,” begins their secretary William McSweeney.

“The headline sponsor for the night will be Carling who have helped to fund Mid West Cork Darts the last few years.

“Michael 'Bullyboy' Smith who hails from St Helen's England is renowned as one of the most naturally gifted darts players in the world at the mere age of 32.

“Michael is currently ranked number four in the world and boasts several career wins to date including World Youth Champion. Dutch Darts Masters Champion 2022 along with multiple PDC player's titles. Michael was narrowly defeated in the PDC world final last year by Peter Wright.

“Joining Michael to make up the Royal team will be Ian 'Diamond' White who is a 13-time PDC ranking event winner and three-time major quarter-finalist.

“John 'The Joker' O'Shea is one of Ireland's best arrow slingers who celebrated his 30 years of throwing darts in 2019 by winning the BDO World Masters, a title previously won by Phil Taylor, and Michael Van Gerwen to name but a few.

“John is currently a PDC Tour Card Holder having won his card in January and is on track to play the World Darts Championship at the Ally Pally in December on current rankings.

“Ciaran 'Hightower' Teehan has two PDC World Championships appearances, is a PDC Challenge Tour Winner, a World Masters quarter-finalist and a Modus Super Series Winner all at age 23.

“The pros will play local darts players from the Midwest League on the night and also go head to head in a Rebels v Royals face-off to complete the night.

“Proceeds from the event will go towards Marymount University Hospital & Hospice which provides specialist-enabling palliative care of the highest quality for those with a life-limiting illness and care for older people of our community, cherishing the uniqueness and dignity of each person.

“Marymount holds a close place to everyone’s heart in Cork and we hope that the Cork darts community will come together to support this great event.”

Tickets go on sale today October and they will be available online at Eventbrite.ie, but they can also be bought at The Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon, Mick Finns Bar in Clonakilty or by calling 0868941629.