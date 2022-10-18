Cork Youth Darts teams do Leeside proud on the big stage

CORK darts is in good hands at the moment with some excellent youth players showing outstanding promise on the national scene and this was emphasised once again at the weekend in Portarlington.

Cork Youth Darts City and County had three teams present at the Youth Darts School Challenge Cup and Shield competitions and the Leesiders were extremely happy with what was a very good weekend at the venue in Portarlington.

In the Shield, the Cork 3 team went down to Limerick but Limerick were then defeated by the Cork 2 side who went through to the final where they eventually went down to a very good Youths Darts School first team.

The main event of the day on Saturday was the Youth Darts School challenge cup and the Cork 1 team took the trophy in this event as they fashioned an excellent 3-0 win over their Athlone YDS opponents in the final with the first three on the Cork team, Shane Long, Jamie Farrell and Callum Coade winning.

Cork 1 team were also in a very strong position as they were able to call on their remaining players in Ian Kelleher, Thomas O’Riordan and Shane O’Brien if needed.

Congratulations to all involved with the Cork Youth teams, especially the committee who put in the hard hours organising competitions and get-togethers for practice around Cork and also family members of the players who help out with transport to venues around the county and nationally for competitions.

River Lane ladies Gillian French, Jo Mackle and Noreen O’Brien were winners in their home game against neighbours The Joshua Tree who had wins from Siobhan Keohane and Mary Nugent in the Ladies A Division League.

Also in the Ladies A League, Ma Dullea's were 4-1 winners away to the Local as wins from Kayla Connelly, Kathryn Hewitt, Rita Hannigan and Ashling Coomey saw a good night's work logged for the Tower Street side.

In the Ladies B League, the Glenryan Tavern’s teams 1 and 2 had their clash with the second team being the home side, and they soon found themselves in arrears by 2-0 with Sharon Lynch and Hannah Shinkwin winning before the second team stopped the rot with Christine Hennessy winning at number three but Eleanor Sheehan and Mary O’Connor took wins in the remaining two games for a first-team 4-1 win.

The group stages of the CDO Premier Players Individual League will be held on Friday, November 4 at The Groves bar and the finals night will also be at The Groves on Friday, November 18.

First Division players can enter this competition, but if they do they will be excluded from playing in the Pat Corcoran Memorial Singles, entries for the Premier players league will close on Tuesday, November 1.

Delegate meeting tomorrow night at Jack Fords.