Jockey Danny Mullins is the star man at a wet and miserable Cork Racecourse Mallow

IN-FORM jockey Danny Mullins plundered the featured Co-Op Superstores Handicap Chase for his uncle Willie aboard Fan De Blues at a very wet Cork on Sunday afternoon.

This now five-time winner was the class act and was conceding weight all round, having finished third in the Galway Plate before collecting in good style at Ballinrobe.

He lived up to his bill with a comfortable 10 length success over the bottom-weight Turbo, although his trainer said: “I was very disappointed with his jumping and, at halfway I thought he was gone but when Danny, who’s a fantastic guy to have around the place and was riding him for the first time, grabbed a hold of him and gave him a squeeze, he was way better.”

The Noel Meade-trained favourite Idas Boy, with Bryan Cooper in the saddle, made a successful 14 length chasing debut for Gigginstown in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

His Tralee pilot commented: “It was a nice starting point and he schooled very well the other morning, so we were confident.

Fan De Blues and winning connections after their The Co-Op Superstores Handicap Chase success.

“We always knew when he got a fence, he would be much better and he can go up in trip as well. I’m very busy at the moment and getting plenty of opportunities.”

Derrylinda, from the Gavin Cromwell yard, made a winning return to action under Keith O’Donoghue when comfortably landing the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle by three and a half lengths from the joint favourite Ocean of Mercy.

The 4/1 winner chance, whose stable-mate Final Orders later doubled up for the trainer and jockey duo in the rated novice chase, was last seen being pulled up behind Brandy Love at Fairyhouse in April.

O’Donoghe reported: “She was a weak mare last year, very green and we’ve been teaching her to settle at home. Gavin obviously thought she was decent enough to run in a Grade 1 last April and she’s strengthened up since.”

John McConnell’s expensive point-to-point recruit Grand Soir took the honours under Simon Torrens in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle, leading at the third from home where the free-running market leader No Na Gaoithe weakened.

The 6/1 shot had sufficient in hand, despite fluffing his lines at the final flight, to hold off Another Choice by three lengths.

Torrens admitted “I was concerned about the ground, but he seemed to handle it and we went a nice sensible gallop.

"He’s a bit lazy but kept finding. If you were to ride him on the gallops at home, you’d be scratching your head but, in fairness to him, he comes together on the racecourse and, hopefully, will be a nice horse going forward.”

Grand Soir was bought by Derek Kierans for 160,000 guineas after scoring between the flags for Pat Doyle at Lingstown and his rider added: “No matter what he does over hurdles, he’ll be a better chaser as he is a fine, big horse who jumps extremely well.”

"walking on water" Influential Lady and Cathal Landers splash through the water on the canter down before the Co-Op Superstores Handicap Steeplechase

L’Or Des Roses came up trumps for the Harvey family from Co. Dublin when making short work of his 16 rivals in the first division of the Fermoy (80-95) Handicap Hurdle to justify favouritism by an easy eight length margin in the hands of 7lb claimer Ben Harvey.

The winning rider was full of praise for his mount, commenting: “He’s a very straightforward horse in every way and a pleasure to deal with.

"He’s owned by my dad and trained by my grand-dad David, so that’ll keep them happy for a while.”

Champagne Auction, unplaced in seven starts for his three previous trainers, sprang a welcome 40/1 surprise for Conna handler Sean Aherne in division two of the contest when scoring for Sean O’Keeffe.

Said Aherne: “I got him at the end of May and, even though he’s been doing all the right things at home, it was hard to fancy him on his form.

“His owner is in construction in Boston and he has a few horses with me now.”

Racing concluded with success for another local success for Corbetts Cross, representing the father and daughter team of Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan in the bumper.